CMAI Welcomes Continuation Of RoSCTL Scheme

CMAI welcomed the decision by the Union Cabinet to extend the Scheme for Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) for export of Apparel/Garments and Made ups upto 31st March 2026.

CMAI President, Rajesh Masand, thanked the Government and in particular, the Ministry Of Textiles saying that the “Continuation of Scheme for proposed duration of two (2) years will provide predictability and stability which is essential for long term trade planning, more so in the textiles sector where orders can be placed in advance for long term delivery.”

“The RoSCTL Scheme is in line with the universally accepted principle of International Trade that taxes and duties should not be exported, to enable a level playing field in the international market for exports” he added.