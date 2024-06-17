Bahamas Launches the Spring-Summer Collection for 2024

New Delhi : Bahamas, the free spirited footwear brand under the leading footwear manufacturer, Relaxo Footwears Ltd., is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Spring–Summer 2024 (SS ’24) Collection. Infused with the spirit of fun, joy, and carefree living, this collection embodies the essence of the youth, captivating the hearts of Gen Z and millennials across the nation.

The SS ’24 Collection is tailor-made for individuals who enjoy the high-energy, high output work ethic and style with gusto. With a range of contemporary and fashionable articles, Bahamas invites customers to immerse themselves in the fun & youthful aesthetic and uplift their personal style quotient.

Bahamas, known for its vibrant and carefree brand image, has strategically tapped into the larger-than-life persona of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to further enhance its ethos of positivity and resilience. It inspires you to enjoy a stress free life, serving as a bridge between customers and the brand, the camaraderie inspires confidence and empowerment among consumers, reinforcing Bahamas‘ emphasis to imbibing a sense of joy and liberation through its products.

Mr. Gaurav Dua, Executive Director, Relaxo Footwear Ltd., shared his insights on the SS ’24 Collection, stating, “At Bahamas, we are dedicated to capturing the essence of youth through our dynamic and spirited designs. Our Spring–Summer 2024 Collection is all about embracing a lifestyle filled with joy, freedom, and unbounded energy. We prioritize providing the best in style and comfort, ensuring that every step our customers take exudes confidence and flair. With the new range, we believe our valued customers will celebrate a season of exuberance and youthful vitality with Bahamas.”

Available at over 405 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) and leading footwear stores, the perfectly tailored collection is also available on the official website. The Bahamas SS ’24 Collection invites individuals to inculcate the spirit of carefree living, express themselves boldly, and make a splash with their style choices.