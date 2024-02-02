Comment for Industry Story on Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana 2024 by James Samuel

James Samuel, National Director (Interim), Habitat for Humanity India

“We applaud the visionary initiative of the Government of India in launching the ‘Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana.’ The commitment to providing rooftop solar to 1 crore households reflects a profound dedication to sustainable and inclusive development. A decent shelter is vital for improved health and well-being.

Homes equipped with solar energy will bring in environmental as well as financial sustainability to families. This initiative will alleviate the burden of electricity bills for low-income families and it will also chart a course towards self-reliance. This transformative approach will contribute towards a greener and more resilient India. It is the right step in the direction where every home is a source of clean and renewable energy, fostering a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow for the people of India.”