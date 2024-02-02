Post Budget quote – Mr. Rohit Mali, Director, Firefly Fire Pumps

Mr. Rohit Mali, Director, Firefly Fire Pumps commented, “The government’s vision and efforts toward the manufacturing sector are highly commendable. The recently presented Interim Budget for 2024-25 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demonstrates a holistic vision focused on promoting inclusive growth and sustainable development in India. Recognizing the pivotal role played by Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in propelling India’s economic growth and global competitiveness, the government emphasizes ensuring timely and adequate financial support, fostering the adoption of innovative technologies, and implementing effective training programs for their success. Furthermore, a commitment to regulatory reforms aims to create a conducive environment for the flourishing of MSMEs. This dedication is in line with the overarching vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, emphasizing the transformation of India into a Developed Nation with a balance between progress and nature, modern infrastructure, and equal opportunities for all. It resonates with the Development Mantra, focusing on comprehensive development, and aligns with the strategy for Amrit Kaal, promoting inclusive and sustainable development, increased productivity, and empowered citizens. The substantial allocation of INR 6,200 crore for the (Product Linked Incentive) PLI Scheme is a pivotal step in strengthening the MSME sector, providing tangible financial assistance and empowering them to contribute significantly to national resource generation and the realization of shared aspirations.”