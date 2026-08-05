Commune Circus Debuts at One8 Commune Aerocity with Star-Studded Attendance and a Modern Carnival Experience

New Delhi, Aug 05: True Palate Hospitality, a leading hospitality company behind acclaimed brands including One8 Commune, Neuma and Pincode, successfully hosted the debut edition of Commune Circus at One8 Commune, Aerocity. It brought together immersive performances, world-class music and an influential guest list for an unforgettable evening that set a new benchmark for nightlife in the capital.

Presented by Vartik Tihara, Co-founder, True Palate Hospitality, and curated by actor Karan Wahi, Commune Circus transformed the venue into a vibrant modern carnival. Designed as a contemporary take on nightlife, Commune Circus transformed the venue with modern carnival-inspired décor, dynamic visual production and interactive entertainment seamlessly woven into the evening. The experience was elevated by a high-voltage set from India’s leading electronic music duo, Progressive Brothers (Pro Bros).

The debut edition welcomed an eclectic mix of actors, cricketers, creators, entrepreneurs and Delhi’s social elite, including Mouni Roy, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Vikas Kohli, Elnaaz Norouzi, Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula, Shefali Bagga, Abhishek Kapoor and Umesh Yadav, and many more. Speaking on the successful debut, Vartik Tihara, Co-founder, True Palate Hospitality, said, “Commune Circus is a reflection of how nightlife is evolving, with guests looking for experiences that are interactive, immersive and memorable. From the performances to the music and overall atmosphere, it was rewarding to see the concept come to life exactly as we had envisioned. The overwhelming response to our first edition has been incredibly encouraging, and we’re excited to build on this momentum and take Commune Circus to even greater heights.” Adding to this, Karan Wahi, curator of Commune Circus, said, “For me, curating Commune Circus was about bringing together artists, performers and music in a way that felt fresh and engaging. Every act and performance was carefully curated to create an engaging and memorable evening. Seeing guests embrace the concept and become part of the experience made the debut truly special.”

Premium partners Camikara, Indri and Cashmir complemented the evening with curated beverage experiences, perfectly pairing with the night’s performances and celebrations.



Following its successful Delhi debut, Commune Circus will travel across True Palate Hospitality’s portfolio of destinations, with upcoming editions scheduled at One8 Commune, Juhu (Mumbai) on 8 August, One8 Commune, Goa on 15 August, One8 Commune, Golf Course Road (Gurgaon) on 26 September, One8 Commune, Jaipur on 3 October One8 Commune, Hyderabad on 10 October, One8 Commune, Worli (Mumbai) on 30 October, before concluding the tour at Neuma, Mumbai on 14 November.