ASSOCHAM Welcomes RBI’s Decision to Maintain Status Quo on Repo Rate at 5.25percentage

Aug 5: ASSOCHAM has welcomed the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25percentage in the Monetary Policy Committee meeting announced today. The decision is expected to reinforce business confidence by ensuring interest rate stability, supporting investment, and sustaining India’s growth momentum amid an uncertain global economic environment, says industry body ASSOCHAM

Commenting on the policy, Mr. Nirmal K. Minda, President, ASSOCHAM, said,