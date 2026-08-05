ASSOCHAM Welcomes RBI’s Decision to Maintain Status Quo on Repo Rate at 5.25percentage

Aug 5: ASSOCHAM has welcomed the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25percentage in the Monetary Policy Committee meeting announced today. The decision is expected to reinforce business confidence by ensuring interest rate stability, supporting investment, and sustaining India’s growth momentum amid an uncertain global economic environment, says industry body ASSOCHAM
Commenting on the policy, Mr. Nirmal K. Minda, President, ASSOCHAM, said,
“The RBI’s decision to maintain the repo rate at 5.25% reflects confidence in India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals. A stable policy rate will support business sentiment, encourage investments, and sustain economic growth while providing the necessary flexibility to respond to evolving global developments.” The unchanged policy rate underscores the RBI’s balanced approach of fostering growth while maintaining price stability and safeguarding financial stability. ASSOCHAM believes the policy will provide a stable and predictable environment for businesses, helping strengthen India’s growth trajectory in the coming months”