Crystal Crop Protection Limited is now Great Place To Work Certified Organization

New Delhi, Dec 21, 2023– Crystal Crop Protection Limited, one of the fast-growing R&D-based crop protection manufacturing and marketing companies in India, has been awarded with the Great Place To Work® certification. This puts Crystal Crop in the prestigious list of organizations known for positive and progressive workplace culture.

Crystal Crop has taken multiple HR initiatives recently:

Crystal Women’s Network: With the Goal of Increasing the Diversity Hiring across functions within an Industry where the percentage of Diverse Candidates are less than 5%, to facilitate a safe and encouraging Work environment and create a platform with Senior Mentorship programs and Buddy Programs to encourage Women from Bottom to the Top Levels to succeed.

Engage & Grow: One-of-a-Kind Training program for the HODs and N-1 Level Leaders to unlearn, strategize and Re-learn new ways to combat old problems. It aims at sharpening the thought process of Leaders and encouraging them to think Out of the Box.

HR for Non-HR program: This program trains People managers on management skills and HR policies, so that they are efficient enough to solve their teams problem without the need for employees to go to the HR.

Spearhead workshop: This Interactive Quarterly workshop sessions are aimed at Polishing the Sales Employees with the aim of being the Best Ambassadors of Crystal. This includes Communication with the right Manners and Dress Sense, Negotiations and Relationship Building with Relevant Stakeholders and Shaping their Selling strategies and thought Process.

There are more initiatives in the pipeline:

New In-Built HRMS system: with New technology that will manage Recruitment, Onboarding, Leave and Attendance Management and Exit Formalities along with Interactive HR Board with Updates on Company Policies, News, Employee Birthdays/Work Anniversaries, and Rewards and Recognition Announcements, etc.

Advanced Learning Management System (LMS): With a heavy emphasis on Employee Career Development and Skills Training, Crystal will be soon introducing a new LMS platform that will focus on Training and Development programs that are integrated with Career Progression of each Employee.

Speaking on the organization, Crystal Crop’s MD, Mr. Ankur Aggarwal said “We believe in a multi-faceted approach to the workplace. Our focus on internal talent, inclusivity/diversity, training programs for line managers, periodic workshops for employees, revamped insurance claim policies, periodic R&R sessions, and quarterly interactions between employees and HR have enabled us to enhance the workplace experience.” Speaking on this achievement, Crystal Crop’s CHRO Mr. Bijender Vats said “We are a people first organization, and we focus on policies that create an employee friendly environment. And this certificate is a validation to the same. Keeping in mind that the heart of any organization is the employee experience, we have always worked on making the workplace a positive, flexible, productive, and healthy haven for our employees. This GPTW certification is great source of encouragement for us as an organization.”

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

In India, the Great Place To Work institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models for all leaders.