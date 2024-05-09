Kolkata, 9th May 2024: Treacle, a cybersecurity startup has raised INR 4 Crores in a pre seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds will be utilised to enhance technical and business development, marketing and office expenses, partnerships, and expansion in the Indian market.

Incubated from the IHub program at FIRST, IIT Kanpur, Treacle, specializes in Defensive Security. Led by Co-founders Subhasis Mukhopadhyay (CEO), Subhajit Manna (CTO), and Partha Das (COO), it combines decades of collective expertise in cybersecurity and software development. Subhasis, with 8 years in Defensive Cyber Security and renowned research acumen, spearheads innovation. Subhajit, comes with a B.Tech in ECE and 7 years’ experience in OT systems security and DevOps, ensures technical excellence. Partha, holding a BCA degree and certified as an Ethical Hacker, leverages over 11 years of IT and cybersecurity experience to drive operational efficiency and product development. Together, their diverse skill sets fuel Treacle‘s mission to pioneer cybersecurity solutions.

Vikram Ramasubramanian, Partner, Inflection Point Ventures says, “Treacle‘s core strengths lie in our AI-Based Deception Technology, a cornerstone of our Defensive Cyber Security solutions. By analyzing attacker behavior and diverting them into simulated networks, Treacle provides advanced protection. Additionally, the AI-Based Early Warning System enhances the ability to identify threats swiftly and proactively, issuing early alerts to SOC analysts.”

