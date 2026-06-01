5 Estate Planning Mistakes Colorado Families Make (And How to Avoid Them)

Home values in Colorado keep rising. The population is getting older. More families now hold assets worth enough to cause real problems if there is no plan in place.

Many people think the law will sort things out on its own. It won’t. Without a plan, your family could face high court costs, long delays, and painful fights over who gets what.

Here are five common mistakes Colorado families make, and how to fix each one. A skilled Colorado estate planning attorney can help you avoid all of them.

Mistake #1: Thinking the State Will “Just Handle It”

If you die without a will in Colorado, the state decides who gets your assets. This falls under CRS Title 15. Your family has no say.

Most people think a spouse gets everything. That is not always true. If you have kids from a past marriage, Colorado law splits your assets. Your spouse gets the first $150,000 plus half of the rest. Your children get the other half.

This hits blended families the hardest. A spouse and stepchildren may end up in a forced split that no one wanted. For example, if a Colorado resident remarries and has children from a first marriage, the surviving spouse may receive only a portion of the estate – not everything. The children from the prior relationship receive the rest, regardless of the couple’s intentions.

A simple will or trust fixes this. It puts you, not the state, in control.

Mistake #2: Old Names on Your 401(k), IRA or Life Insurance

The name on your retirement account or life insurance policy beats your will, every time. If your ex-spouse is still listed on a $400,000 401(k), they get it. Your current will does not matter.

Colorado law removes an ex-spouse from certain accounts after divorce. But federal law controls 401(k)s and other work plans. That means the old name stays until you change it.

The fix is easy: check every account every two to three years. Also, check after big life events like a marriage, divorce, new baby, or a death in the family.

Mistake #3: Using Only a Will and Skipping a Trust

A will is a good start, but it may not be enough. In Colorado, probate can take at least 6 months, even when no one challenges it. During that time, your assets may be frozen. Legal fees add up. And the whole process is public.

A living trust skips probate. Your family gets assets faster, pays less in fees, and keeps things private. Unlike probate, which is a public court record where anyone can look up what you owned and who received it, a trust transfers assets privately with no public filing. Trusts work best when you own a home, have property in more than one state, or have a blended family.

Colorado allows small estates (currently under $88,000 in personal property, a limit adjusted annually for inflation) to skip probate with a short form. But this does not cover real estate or larger holdings.

Colorado families who may need long-term care or Medicaid planning should also know that certain trust and asset transfer strategies require years of advance planning due to Medicaid’s strict five-year lookback rules.

One key point: you still need a will even with a trust. A will names a guardian for your kids. It also catches any assets you forgot to put in the trust.

Mistake #4: No Plan for When You Can’t Make Decisions

Estate planning is not just about death. What if you get very sick or hurt and can’t speak for yourself? Without the right papers, your family must go to court. That process is slow and costly.

Every Colorado estate plan should include four documents:

Durable power of attorney. Let someone you trust handle your money and bills.

Let someone you trust handle your money and bills. Medical power of attorney. Let someone make health care choices for you. Colorado has its own rules for this form.

Let someone make health care choices for you. Colorado has its own rules for this form. Living will. Spells out your wishes for end-of-life care.

Spells out your wishes for end-of-life care. HIPAA release. Let your family see your medical records.

Without these, your loved ones may argue over your care. Doctors may refuse to share your records. A court may pick someone you would not have chosen.

A solid estate plan in Colorado covers these just as well as it covers who gets your assets.

Mistake #5: Using a DIY Template That Doesn’t Meet Colorado Rules

Online will templates are cheap. But a will that fails to meet Colorado’s requirements is worse than no will at all. It gives you a false sense of safety while your estate stays at risk.

Colorado law (CRS 15-11-502) requires a valid will to be either signed by at least two witnesses or notarized. While a self-proving affidavit (which uses both) makes probate much easier because it saves your family from having to track down witnesses years later, relying on a DIY template often leads to incorrect execution.

Common template problems include incorrect witness steps, missing notary stamps, outdated language, and errors in handwritten will rules. A $50 template that fails can lead to $10,000 or more in court fights. That is far more than a lawyer would have charged to do it right.

How a Colorado Attorney Helps You Avoid All Five

A Colorado estate planning lawyer can handle all five risks in one session:

Check your assets. Make sure each account and property is titled correctly.

Make sure each account and property is titled correctly. Review every beneficiary. Look at every 401(k), IRA, life insurance, and payable-on-death account.

Look at every 401(k), IRA, life insurance, and payable-on-death account. Build a will and trust plan. Choose the right tools based on your family and your goals.

Choose the right tools based on your family and your goals. Draft your medical and legal papers. Create powers of attorney, a living will, and HIPAA forms that meet Colorado law.

Create powers of attorney, a living will, and HIPAA forms that meet Colorado law. Sign and store everything correctly. Witness, notarize, and keep your papers safe so they hold up when needed.

An attorney who handles wills and trusts Colorado families count on will shape each step around your real life, not a one-size-fits-all form.

Protect What You’ve Built in Colorado

Home prices are up. Families are more complex. People are living longer. All of this means estates in Colorado are bigger and harder to manage than most people think.

The five mistakes above are the most common and the easiest to prevent. Intestacy defaults, outdated beneficiary designations, over-reliance on a will alone, missing incapacity documents, and DIY template errors can all be avoided with the right guidance. Each one has a clear fix under Colorado law.

Estate planning is not about fear. It is about making things simple for the people you love.

If your papers are more than a few years old, or if you don’t have a plan at all, now is a good time to act. Families in Denver, Greenwood Village, Lakewood, and across the Front Range can build a Colorado estate plan that fits their real life, not a generic form.

Frequently Asked Questions About Estate Planning in Colorado

Do I need an estate plan in Colorado if I don’t own a lot?

Yes. Estate planning is not just for the wealthy. Even a small estate benefits from a will, a power of attorney, and a health care directive. In Colorado, you can skip probate for personal items valued at $88,000 or less (for a year of death of 2026) with a short form. But that does not cover real estate, medical choices, or guardianship for your kids. Without a plan, Colorado intestacy law decides who gets your assets, not your family.

How much does estate planning cost in Colorado?

A basic will costs $400 to $1,500. A full plan with a living trust runs $2,000 to $5,000 or more. Complex plans, like those with tax, Medicaid, or special needs parts, may cost more. In all cases, the cost is small next to what a court fight could cost your family.

What is the difference between a will and a living trust?

A will goes through probate. That is a public court process that takes six months or more. Anyone can look up what you owned and who received it. A living trust skips probate, so it is faster and more private. But only a will can name a guardian for your kids. Most Colorado families, whether they have a home or a blended family, benefit from having both.

How often should I update my estate plan?

Every 3 to 5 years, at a minimum. Also update after big life changes: marriage, divorce, a new child, a death, major money shifts, or a move to or from Colorado. Keep in mind that Colorado’s divorce law helps with wills but not with federal work plans like a 401(k).

Can I write my own will in Colorado?

Yes. Colorado allows handwritten wills if they meet certain rules. But the risks are high. Mistakes in signing, vague wording, and missing forms often lead to court fights. A DIY will can end up costing your family more in legal fees than a lawyer would have charged.

What happens if I die without a will in Colorado?

Colorado law (CRS Title 15) decides who gets your assets. If you have a spouse and shared kids, the spouse usually gets everything. If you have kids from a past marriage, the estate is split, and that often leads to conflict. With no spouse or kids, assets go to parents, then siblings, then more distant relatives.

Does an estate plan help with Medicaid or long-term care?

Yes, but you must plan early. Medicaid looks back five years. Last-minute moves can trigger penalties or loss of eligibility. Tools like irrevocable trusts and structured gifting plans should be set up well before a nursing home need arises. Starting early gives Colorado families the most options for protecting assets while still qualifying for benefits. An estate planning Colorado attorney who understands elder law can ensure your plan covers both asset transfer and long-term care.