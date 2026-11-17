SINGAPORE, Nov 17 — FOSAW Platform announces the completion of CyberSigna’s transition to new ownership following a private transaction.

Established in 2018 as a cybersecurity initiative, CyberSigna has evolved into an enterprise AI trust and intelligence platform focused on AI governance, digital resilience and decision intelligence.

The platform’s approach connects AI governance with enterprise adoption, integrating operational visibility, traceability and human oversight to support trusted AI-enabled workflows, informed decision-making and business value creation.

CyberSigna’s recent strategic repositioning and development were led by Alan Ting, Managing Director & Partner of FOSAW Platform.

The transaction marks an important milestone in CyberSigna’s evolution, building on the capabilities, partnerships and collective contributions that have shaped the platform.

FOSAW Platform extends its appreciation to everyone who has contributed to CyberSigna’s development and wishes the platform continued success under new ownership.