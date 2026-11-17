Bengaluru, Nov 17: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday called for greater representation of women in India’s democratic institutions, saying their participation in leadership, policymaking and law-making would make democracy more inclusive and accountable.

He made the remarks while inaugurating the First Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) India Region Conference in Bengaluru. Referring to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, Birla expressed hope that the provision for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies would be implemented.

The Speaker also highlighted the role of artificial intelligence and technology in improving governance, transparency and accountability. He called for training and digital empowerment of elected women representatives, along with mentorship from experienced women legislators.

Dr Daggubati Purandeswari, Chairperson of the CWP India Region, said women’s empowerment must go beyond representation and ensure their meaningful participation in policy decisions and governance. She stressed the need for an actionable framework to strengthen women’s leadership.

The two-day conference is being attended by 135 women lawmakers from Parliament and State Legislatures. Its theme is “Strong Foundations, Stronger Voices: Inclusive Cyberspace and Mentorship Pathways for New Women Legislators.”

The discussions will focus on digital empowerment, safe cyberspace, capacity-building and mentorship for women legislators. The conference will conclude on November 18.