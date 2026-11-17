DENVER, Nov 17 — INK Communications Co., a strategic communications agency for B2B technology and energy companies, today announced it is expanding its B2B technology practice to include a focus on quantum technology. INK will provide public relations, analyst relations, thought leadership, content marketing, digital and social media, brand strategy, and AI visibility services to help quantum companies reach the buyers, investors, policymakers, and media important to their growth.

Why INK Is Adding Quantum Technology

INK’s expansion into quantum technology builds on more than 20 years of experience working with companies in highly technical markets, including fiber networks, semiconductors, energy, and cybersecurity. Across these industries, INK specializes in translating complex technical concepts into clear, audience-specific messaging, connecting technical innovations to their relevance in broader commercial markets, and positioning companies as credible voices in emerging industry conversations. Its experience also includes preparing technical leaders to communicate effectively with different audiences.

That expertise is particularly relevant as quantum technologies advance toward commercial adoption. While quantum companies are making significant technical progress, many of the buyers, investors, and policymakers they need to reach are still learning what the technology does and why it matters. Combined with INK’s familiarity with B2B technology and energy industries that overlap with quantum’s potential customers, applications, and media audiences, the expansion reflects a natural next step for the agency.

An Established Presence in One of the Nation’s Largest Quantum Hubs

Colorado is one of the United States’ leading centers for quantum technology. The Boulder Chamber estimates that more than 54 quantum and quantum-adjacent companies operate in the Denver-Boulder region, while more than 3,000 people work in Colorado’s quantum industry.

INK’s Denver office, established in 2015, gives the agency a local base for engaging with Colorado’s quantum community and delivering strategic communications programs that support the next evolution of the quantum industry. To deepen its connections in the space, members of INK’s Denver team will attend SPIE Quantum Catalyst, a quantum commercialization event hosted by the International Society for Optics and Photonics (SPIE), on Nov. 17–18 in Boulder.

“Colorado’s quantum companies are building a defining industry in our backyard,” said Starr Million Baker, CEO and co-founder of INK Communications Co. “We’re entering an important moment for these companies to start shaping how people outside the research community understand and trust the technology. The stories being told today will influence what customers and investors come to expect from quantum in the years ahead. We’ve built our expertise around helping emerging technology companies to get ahead of those conversations, and we see a real opportunity to help quantum companies do the same.”

A Preview of INK’s 2027 Quantum Media Coverage Analysis Report

The current media climate is putting quantum technology at a familiar crossroads for INK, one that requires careful navigation and nuanced communications. With the polarizing rise of AI as a recent example, public hesitance around new technologies makes strategic communications increasingly essential for emerging industries like quantum.

As part of its expansion into the sector, INK has conducted new research into the quantum technology media landscape to uncover the topics, trends, and developments driving the latest news coverage. Its analysis found that quantum coverage is growing in volume and becoming more commercial:

Over the last three months, weekly quantum technology coverage increased in volume by as much as 58%, from about 50 articles a week in August to a peak of 79 the week of Oct. 19, driven by news from Quantinuum, Intel, and IonQ.

Post-quantum cryptography (PQC), encryption designed to withstand attacks from future quantum computers, was the most consistently covered theme. Reporters framed it as a deadline for banks and governments, not a distant risk.

The race to fault-tolerant hardware drew the most coverage, anchored by public target dates of 2028 and 2029 for error-corrected “logical” qubits.

Commercial deal coverage accelerated in October, led by Intel’s agreement to acquire Classiq, followed by IonQ’s acquisition of Elisity in early November.

Sixty-nine percent of quantum articles were neutral in tone, 22% positive, and 9% negative. Compared with other technology topics, quantum attracted less negative coverage, suggesting reporters are treating it primarily as a business story with limited political or emotional debate.

Looking ahead, INK expects three themes to shape quantum coverage in the first half of 2027: enterprise readiness, impacts of the updated National Quantum Strategy, and a focus on regional quantum hubs, including Colorado.

INK’s full analysis, which spanned nearly 1,000 quantum technology news articles published between August and November 2026, will be expanded on and published in its Be There Before® Quantum Special Report in early 2027 along with guidance and direction for how communications professionals should respond to the findings. You can sign up now to receive the report when it becomes available.