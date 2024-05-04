Dabur Herb’l Charcoal, the premium toothpaste brand, just announced an collaboration with Disney’s Star Wars franchise. In a galaxy not so far away, the two iconic brands have united to introduce a limited edition Star Wars pack for Dabur Herb’l’s popular Activated Charcoal Toothpaste.

This unique collaboration brings together Dabur Herb’l Activated Charcoal toothpaste, renowned for its whitening properties, with the timeless allure of Star Wars, captivating young adults across the galaxy and making oral care an adventurous experience. Inspired by the black color toothpaste & its powerful ingredient story, Darth Vader was picked to grace the packaging, symbolizing the power of Activated Charcoal in our toothpaste to fight stains for whiter teeth.

Star Wars Day is an informal commemorative day observed annually on May 4 to celebrate the Star Wars media franchise created by filmmaker George Lucas. We choose this day to launch the beautiful premium packaging with the campaign – “Embrace the Dark Side” and choose Black Toothpaste for Whiter Teeth.

Mr. Abhishek Jugran, Executive Vice President Marketing- Dabur India Ltd, said “This collaboration, first in Adult toothpaste category, stems from the common dark force connection between Star Wars and Dabur Herb’l Activated Charcoal toothpaste’s proposition. The objective is to provoke people to #ChooseBlackForWhite teeth which is a highly differentiated proposition in a universe full of white toothpaste products. By doing this Dabur Herb’l Charcoal aims to connect with diverse demographics, elevate the grooming experience, and provide shiny white teeth as it is clinically proven to deliver 1 Shade Whiter Teeth in 1 Week.

We are very happy with the association with Disney as their characters are most watched and loved across GenZ & Millennials which Dabur Herb’l products also cater to.

The limited edition Star Wars pack of Dabur Herb’l Activated Charcoal toothpaste will be available across Amazon starting 1st May.

May the force be with your smile!