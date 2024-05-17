A Red Circle Holds Good Food Fridays

Nonprofit offers free drive-thru farm-fresh produce to the community.

(St. Louis, Mo., May 17, 2024) A Red Circle recently launched its third annual Good Food Friday’s program, a free weekly produce giveaway that runs from 3 to 5 p.m. every Friday through October. The initiative takes place at A Red Circle’s North County Agricultural Education Center (NCAEC) located at 4521 Hamilton Ave. in Pine Lawn, Mo.

Good Food Friday visitors receive a complimentary bag containing freshly harvested fruits, vegetables, herbs, and eggs from NCAEC’s collaborative growing space on a first-come, first-served basis. A Red Circle also provides recipes plus storage tips, and the nonprofit’s Food & Farm Teaching Specialist Chef Queenie Vesey conducts recipe demonstrations with food samples, weather permitting.

The NCAEC is an urban farm oasis established by A Red Circle in 2019 on five converted residential lots. The space features fruit trees, chickens, bee hives, and a hoop house that allows for year-round vegetable production. Visitors are invited to tour the farm where their produce has been grown.

Founded in 2017, A Red Circle is a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of racial equity in North St. Louis County, Mo. The organization creates economic and community betterment solutions through education, employment, and empowerment. A Red Circle has four Missouri locations – Healthy Flavor Community Garden in Riverview, North County Agricultural Education Center in Pine Lawn, The Creative Spot in Ferguson, and North County Community Nexus in Bellefontaine Neighbors – to best serve the community and improve wellness opportunities for its citizens who experience healthy food access disparities in the region.

Reservations are not required. For more information about Good Food Fridays, call (314) 328-2286 or visit www.aredcircle.org.