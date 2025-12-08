DEE Development Engineers Reports Strong 121.42 Crore Order Inflows in November 2025

Mumbai, Dec 08th: DEE Development Engineers Limited today announced a robust order inflow of ?121.42 crore for November 2025. The company’s overall order book increased to ?1,332.53 crore as of November 30, 2025, further solidifying its position in the energy and infrastructure value chain.

During the same month, DEE executed ?106.49 crore worth of orders, reflecting the company’s continued focus on timely delivery for domestic and international projects. Cumulatively for FY2025–26, DEE has achieved ?768.93 crore in order inflows and ?665.02 crore in order execution, underlining a healthy pace of project fulfilment and sustained engagement from key global customers across energy, power, and industrial sectors.

Commenting on the performance, K.L. Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director of DEE Development Engineers Limited, stated, “The positive momentum in our order book demonstrates the growing demand for high-performance engineering solutions in global energy and industrial markets. Looking at this growth trajectory, we are planning strategic expansion of our operational footprint in the coming months to further strengthen our execution capabilities, unlock new opportunities, and serve customers with greater scale and speed.”

The company also continued to strengthen its presence in priority sectors, including Indian and international oil & gas, power generation, and heavy fabrication, ensuring a diversified and resilient pipeline of work. In parallel, operations in Thailand maintained stability in execution, while the biomass power division continued to progress with updated tariff and regulatory approvals, driving improved clarity for long-term volume commitments.