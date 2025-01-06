DefSat 2025: Paving the Way for Defence Modernization and Space Exploration

New Delhi, 6th Jan 2025 : SIA-India is set to host the 3rd DefSat Conference and Expo, scheduled for January 8-10, 2025, at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. With the theme “Integrated Space Capabilities for Multi-Domain Operations,” the event will delve into the nexus of accelerating defence modernization and India’s expanding space ambitions. Gathering over 500 distinguished visionaries, thought leaders, and stakeholders from government, defence, space, technology, international embassies, and homeland security, the conference will highlight the strategic role of disruptive space technologies in modern warfare across land, maritime, aerospace, cyberspace, and homeland security domains. The event is supported by Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, Defence Research and Development Organisation, NewSpace India Ltd, Astronautical Society of India, and Aeronautical Society of India and the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) as a knowledge partner.

“The conference comes at a crucial time as India’s space growth trajectory accelerates its defence modernization and space ambitions, with both sectors projected to grow at a robust 14-16% CAGR. The integration of space technology into defence strategies has become indispensable in today’s geopolitical landscape. The government’s commitment to national security is evident in the allocation of Rs 23,855 crore for DRDO in FY 2024-25 and Rs 25,000 crore for Defence Space Investments, emphasizing the need for advanced space capabilities.” Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, President, SIA-India and CMD, Ananth Technologies.

India’s defence forces are significantly enhancing their space capabilities, with plans to launch 52 new satellites for advanced surveillance and secure communication. These satellites will provide strategic support for monitoring activities along the country’s critical borders. The Defence Space Agency (DSA), tasked with managing these critical assets, is also expanding its workforce to address the increasing demands of space operations. This initiative underscores India’s commitment to preparing for the growing complexities of space-centric warfare and ensuring national security in an evolving geopolitical landscape

In Addition, DefSat 2025 will feature a dedicated session on Harnessing Space Technologies for Comprehensive Homeland Security with senior officers from Central Armed Police Forces, State Police Forces, and Para-Military Forces as panellists. This session will explore how space technologies can enhance border management, disaster response, counter-insurgency operations, and law enforcement, especially in India’s diverse and challenging environments.

“DefSat 2025 will spotlight next-gen military technologies, from quantum key distribution and non-kinetic space warfare to AI/ML-powered solutions, all designed to keep us at the forefront of future-ready defence operations. The event leverages India’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge defence and space technologies to address modern security challenges. With highlights like IndSpace Wargame 3.0, the conference will unite defence practitioners, industry leaders, and international experts to simulate real-world space security challenges, showcasing the complexities of space operations and underscoring India’s readiness to navigate the evolving space domain.” – Lt. Gen (Dr) PJS Pannu PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd), PhD, Senior Advisor, SIA-India

DefSat 2025 will feature dignitaries, including Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh, Hon’ble Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt. Gen. Vinod G Khandare, Principal Advisor to MOD, Lt. Gen (Dr) PJS Pannu PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd), PhD, Senior Advisor, SIA-India, Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, CMD Ananth Technologies and President, SIA-India, Dr. AK Anil Kumar, Director, ISTRAC – ISRO, Lt. Gen. Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command, Air Vice Marshal Rahul Bhasin, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Space), Dr. Subrata Rakshit, Director General (TM), DRDO, AVM Pawan Kumar, DG DSA, Maj Gen Manjeet Singh, Jt Secy (Cyber), NSCS, Mr. Manoj Jain, CMD, BEL, Wg Cdr PRL Prakash, Vice President, Avantel Limited and others.

These leaders bring unparalleled expertise in governance, national security, defence operations, space technology, cybersecurity, and defence policy, strengthening India’s strategic capabilities across defence and space sectors. Their contributions ensure that India’s defence modernization and space ambitions are both innovative and resilient, setting the stage for global leadership in these critical domains.

In addition to these esteemed figures, the conference will feature high-level industry partners, including Ananth Technologies, Planet Labs, Safran, Galaxeye, Dhruva Space, XDLINX, Saptang Labs, Logic Fruit Technologies, ReOrbit, OrbitAID Aerospace, Qbit Labs, Raamtel Solutions, Pvt. Ltd. showcasing their latest advancements in satellite technology, defence systems, and space capabilities. DefSat 2025 is not only a critical gathering for defence professionals but a testament to India’s proactive approach in bolstering its space capabilities to secure its interests on the global stage.