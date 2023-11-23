Viraj Profiles Honoured as Top Exporter for 2019-20 with Silver Trophy at EEPC India Awards

Viraj Profiles Private Limited proudly announces its recent accolades at the 52nd & 53rd National Export Awards by EEPC India. Recognized as the Top Exporter for the year 2019-20 in the Large Enterprise category, Viraj Profiles received the esteemed Silver Trophy, marking a significant milestone in its journey of excellence.

The awards were presented at a ceremony held on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at Hotel Shangri-La Erose in New Delhi. The honours were conferred by the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha.

Viraj Profiles has consistently demonstrated its commitment to exceptional standards and quality parameters in exporting stainless steel products. The Top Exporter award reaffirms the company’s standing as a leader in the industry, showcasing its prowess in large-scale enterprise exports.

In addition to the Top Exporter recognition, Viraj Profiles secured the Star Performer Award for the year 2020-21 in the Rolled Products of Iron and Steel category among Large Enterprises. This dual triumph underscores Viraj’s unwavering dedication to achieving and maintaining excellence in the global market.

Expressing gratitude for these prestigious accolades, the Viraj Profiles team acknowledges the continuous support from its partners. These achievements align with Viraj Profiles’ vision to be among the most respected and preferred enterprises on a global scale.