DLF Malls Announces the Return of its Shopping Festival

New Delhi, October 6, 2025: This festive season, shopping gets grander than ever! DLF Malls, India’s leading retail destination, proudly presents the third edition of the DLF Malls Shopping Festival, running from October 4 to 26, 2025. Adding an exciting twist to the celebrations, shoppers stand a chance to win Free Shopping for an Entire Year—making every purchase this Diwali season truly rewarding. DLF Rewards members will also enjoy double reward points throughout the festival.

Building on the overwhelming success of its previous editions, the festival transforms Delhi-NCR’s most loved destinations—DLF Mall of India, DLF Promenade, and DLF Avenue—into vibrant hubs of shopping, dining, and cultural indulgence. With over 150 leading brands across fashion, jewellery, electronics, home décor, and gifting, DLF Malls promises an unforgettable festive experience for all. Beyond retail therapy, visitors can immerse themselves in culinary delights, live music performances, festive showcases, and interactive experiences, all set amidst spectacular, Instagram-worthy décor and installations.

Festival Highlights:

Mall of India: Step into the magnificent Temple Garden inspired by South Indian temple architecture—featuring golden bells, diyas, flowing water, and peacocks symbolizing hope and harmony.

Promenade: Celebrate the artistry of Tholu Bommalata, India’s ancient shadow puppetry, through six stunning hand-painted lamps crafted by master artisan Kanday Anjanappa, depicting epic tales of Ramayana and Navratri.

Avenue: Bask in a divine festive aura where Lord Rama takes center stage amid glowing diyas, lotus blooms, and intricate décor—radiating devotion and joy.

“The DLF Malls Shopping Festival has always been about elevating the festive spirit for our customers,” said Ms. Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director – DLF Retail. “This year, by placing ‘Free Shopping for a Year’ at the heart of the celebration, we are giving our shoppers the ultimate festive reward. To make the experience even more gratifying, every purchase registered through our DLF Rewards loyalty program earns shoppers double reward points, turning festive shopping into a truly rewarding journey.”

From exclusive festive collections and big-brand deals to immersive cultural showcases and gourmet indulgences, the DLF Malls Shopping Festival 2025 promises to make this festive season more joyful, meaningful, and rewarding than ever.

DLF Rewards Loyalty Programme & Shop & Win

Earn 2X rewards with every purchase through the newly launched DLF Loyalty Programme.

Spend ₹5,000 for a chance to win FREE shopping for a year, with three lucky winners announced at the end of the promotion.

Spend ₹15,000+ and get assured gifts & exclusive vouchers from your favorite brands.

Events & Activations