INDIANAPOLIS, Nov 19 — DuCharme, McMillen & Associates, Inc. (DMA), a leading corporate tax consulting firm with more than 50 years of experience serving global clients, has opened its new Indianapolis campus at 92 East, 9200 Keystone Crossing. The approximately 91,000-square-foot space supports DMA’s continued growth in Indianapolis, including the expansion of its Compliance Center of Excellence, employee workspaces, and technology infrastructure. The new campus brings together more than 450 Indianapolis-based employee-owners in a modern environment designed to support collaboration, client service, and future growth.

A MOVE MADE FOR GROWTH & CULTURE

DMA has grown significantly in recent years, expanding its tax consulting, technology, and compliance services while maintaining its client-centric focus. The move to 92 East reflects DMA’s continued investment in its people, clients, and future.

The new campus provides additional space and flexibility for DMA’s growing workforce, with expanded client meeting areas, employee amenities, and technology infrastructure. The investment also creates more opportunities for collaboration across teams while helping DMA attract and retain top talent and continue delivering exceptional value to clients.

“Our new Indianapolis campus is an investment in our people and DMA’s future,” said Dan Hutmacher, DMA President and CEO. “We’ve created an environment that gives our employee-owners more opportunities to collaborate while providing the space and infrastructure we need to continue growing our compliance and technology capabilities. It’s an exciting next chapter for DMA in Indianapolis.”

EXPANDED COMPLIANCE CENTER OF EXCELLENCE

This move supports significant growth across DMA, including a major expansion of its Compliance Center of Excellence. The Indianapolis-based center manages transaction tax and property tax compliance for some of the largest companies in the country and around the world. It is also one of the largest compliance centers in the United States, with more than 350 on-site employees. This expansion increases DMA’s capacity to deliver comprehensive compliance services while creating additional career opportunities in Indianapolis.

“As an employee-owned company, every team member has a stake in our success,” Hutmacher said. “This new campus gives our people the space and resources to grow together while continuing to deliver exceptional service to our clients. We’re proud of what we’ve built in Indianapolis and excited about the opportunities ahead.”