CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov 19 — Payward, Inc., an integrated financial services and market infrastructure platform, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tribe Capital Management, Inc., a venture capital and asset-management platform that uses AI and data science to underwrite and deploy capital across early- and late-stage private investments.

Customers increasingly demand access to early-stage companies, private-market opportunities, and emerging AI and technology investments. Tribe Capital’s capabilities across these segments will become a key part of Payward’s Asset Management pillar.

Tribe Capital brings investment sourcing, underwriting, portfolio construction, and fund-management capabilities that complement Payward’s existing infrastructure. They will expand the range of investment products available across Payward’s consumer, professional, and institutional client base.

“Joining Payward gives us the opportunity to bring Tribe’s investment approach to a global financial platform,” said Jonathan Hsu, co-founder of Tribe Capital. “We see a strong fit between our investment approach and Payward’s infrastructure, distribution, and product-building capabilities.”

Payward plans to build on Tribe Capital’s existing investment platform to develop new private-market offerings that draw on its infrastructure and distribution. The combination will connect investment origination and asset management with capabilities across custody, trading, collateral, and tokenization. Tribe Capital is expected to operate within Payward’s Asset Management pillar, alongside Trading, Banking, Services, and AI.

Tribe Capital, which has $2.7 billion in assets under management, invests across early- and late-stage private companies through commingled funds and co-investment vehicles. It was founded in 2018 on the premise that investment decisions in startups could be faster and better by paying close attention to operating and product-engagement data. Its portfolio spans companies applying AI and advanced software across technology and financial infrastructure.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including required consents, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.