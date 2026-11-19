MUMBAI, [India], November 19: — Holistic Living® Wellness Studio (HLWS) is redefining mental healthcare in Mumbai as a super-speciality therapy and counselling centre dedicated to complex, overlapping mental, emotional, behavioural, and relationship challenges. Led by founder Sanjeev Mittal, the studio serves both first-time therapy seekers and individuals who have tried conventional avenues yet remain stuck in recurring patterns.

Unlike general counselling centres that treat isolated symptoms, HLWS addresses the root causes where concerns intersect—such as workplace anxiety tied to perfectionism, or recurring relationship heartbreaks driven by unresolved trauma.

“Holistic Living Group is a safe space where healing is not rushed, pain is not judged, and every story is deeply understood,” said Cht. Sanjeev Mittal, Founder of Holistic Living®Group, in a recent feature with Mid-Day. Holistic Living Mumbai – Home page .

A place to turn when concerns remain unresolved

Someone who keeps experiencing panic on the commute may already know several calming techniques and still avoid the train. A person who has changed jobs to escape burnout may find themselves taking on too much in the next role. In both cases, the history of the concern helps shape the work.

The studio begins by asking when the difficulty started, where it shows up, what the person has already tried and what they want to change. This gives the client and practitioner a basis for deciding what to work on first, which therapeutic approach may fit and whether a specialist assessment would help.

Emotional support while medical questions remain open

Persistent pain, fatigue or other physical symptoms can disrupt work, sleep and family life while someone is still seeking a diagnosis. Holistic Living offers counselling for the emotional impact of that experience, including the uncertainty of waiting for answers and the strain of adjusting everyday routines.

Sessions may focus on coping with distress, communicating changing needs to family members or finding ways to stay connected to work and relationships within current limits. Medical professionals guide the investigation and treatment of the physical symptoms. Where the concern calls for medical, psychiatric or specialist psychological assessment, the studio can discuss an appropriate referral.

We Heal

Mind & Emotions

Support for anxiety, panic attacks, low mood, overthinking, burnout, emotional overwhelm and concerns involving OCD or ADHD. The focus is on how these difficulties affect daily life and what support may be appropriate.

Relationships

Counselling for recurring conflict, infidelity, emotional distance, intimacy concerns, doubts before marriage, separation and heartbreak. The studio helps individuals and couples clarify their needs and consider their next steps.

Subconscious Patterns

Support for self-sabotage, unwanted habits, harsh self-talk, emotional reactivity, dependency patterns and unexplained fears. The work explores what triggers these responses and what keeps them recurring.

Personal Growth

Support for perfectionism, procrastination, people-pleasing, low self-esteem, imposter feelings and fear of public speaking. Clients identify practical changes they want to make at work, at home or in relationships.

Trauma & Healing

Support for childhood trauma, PTSD-related concerns, grief and difficulty expressing emotions. Clients can begin with what feels manageable to discuss and explore how earlier experiences affect their lives today.

Mind–Body Issues

Emotional support for people living with sleep difficulties, body tension, stress-related physical symptoms, chronic fatigue or persistent pain. The focus is on how these experiences affect daily life alongside any ongoing medical care.

Karmic & Spiritual

A space to reflect on recurring relationship themes, family patterns, emotional heaviness and questions of meaning or purpose. Spiritual exploration is a complementary option guided by the client’s beliefs.

How the studio works with clients

The studio’s Explore – Transform – Empower framework guides the work from the first conversation to daily life. In Explore, the client and practitioner clarify the concern and agree on a goal. In Transform, they examine what keeps the difficulty going and practise different responses. In Empower, they review what changes outside sessions and what still needs attention.

Through its internal research initiative, the studio’s psychologists and therapists review developments in mental and emotional wellbeing. The practitioner at Holistic Living Wellness Studio considers the relevant evidence, their scope of practice and the client’s preferences when discussing the studio’s therapeutic options.

•Psychological Counselling / Talk Therapy

•Clinical Hypnotherapy

•Inner-Child and Trauma Healing

•Relationship and Marriage Counselling

•Couple and Family Therapy

•Past Life Regression Therapy

•Somatic Therapy and Holistic Healing

A vision for mental and emotional wellbeing

Holistic Living’s vision is to make personalised, professionally guided care easier to access across Mumbai. The studio wants people to feel able to seek help early, speak openly about experiences they may have carried privately and be heard without judgement or pressure to heal on a timetable.

That vision extends to how people live after a session ends. For one person, progress may mean setting a boundary at work and coping with the discomfort that follows. For another, it may mean asking for support at home or facing a decision they have been putting off. The aim is to help people carry what they learn in therapy into everyday life.

How to connect

Holistic Living Wellness Studio offers a free 10-minute initial consultation to discuss the concern, ask about practitioner options and explore whether an in-person or online appointment would be suitable. Clients can request the consultation or make a WhatsApp enquiry through the studio’s website. In-person appointments are available in Chembur East, Bandra West, Powai–Andheri East, Worli–Prabhadevi, Nariman Point, Thane West and Vashi–Navi Mumbai.

About Holistic Living Wellness Studio

Holistic Living Wellness Studio is a Mumbai-based super speciality therapy and counselling centre serving individuals, couples and families in person and online. Its multidisciplinary team brings together psychologists, counsellors, therapists and holistic wellbeing practitioners. The studio helps clients find a practitioner suited to their needs, agree on what they want to work toward and review their progress along the way. With appointments across Mumbai and online consultations, clients can choose a format that fits their circumstances and supports continuity of care.

Sanjeev Mittal, founder of Holistic Living Group, is an author, Internationally Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist, Relationship Coach, Family Counsellor, Past Life Regression Therapist and Holistic Wellness Mentor. He brings extensive therapeutic experience and expertise in exploring the underlying factors behind complex concerns, including recurring negative patterns, childhood traumas, unresolved emotional wounds, relationship conflicts and personal growth challenges. His work explores patterns rooted in current-life experiences and, for clients who choose a spiritual perspective, patterns they associate with their past lives as well. Request for an appointment Today.