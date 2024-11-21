DoubleTree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad Presents the Ultimate Ramen Experience

3 Spices, the Multi-cuisine restaurant at DoubleTree by Hilton Pune – Chinchwad, invites food enthusiasts to a one-of-a-kind Ramen Bowls pop-up. From November 15th to November 30th, 2024, experience the authentic flavors of Japan through an exquisite selection of handcrafted ramen dishes, meticulously prepared by our expert chefs.

The pop-up promises to take your taste buds on a flavorful journey, featuring a diverse menu that caters to every palate. The menu includes Yasai Ramen (Vegetarian spinach noodles with tofu and assorted vegetables in miso broth), Shoyu Ramen (Soya sauce-based chicken broth, topped with chashu, menma, soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, fish cake, and green onions), Red Tonkatsu Ramen (Creamy, spicy pork bone broth, topped with chashu, cabbage, soft-boiled egg, wood ear mushrooms, green onions, and pickled ginger).

We also have special Ramen for Kids (Soy sauce-based chicken broth topped with chashu, egg, and fish).

Whether you’re a ramen connoisseur or a curious foodie, this Ramen Pop-up is a perfect opportunity to savor authentic Japanese flavors in the heart of PCMC.

Join us at 3 Spices and celebrate the art of ramen!

What: Ramen Bowl Pop-up

Where: 3 Spices, DoubleTree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad

When: Till 30th November, 07:30-11:00 pm