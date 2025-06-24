DoubleTree Hilton Whitefield Appoints Rakesh Kumar as Front Office Manager

Bangalore 24th June 2025- Doubletree Hilton Whitefield, Bengaluru, is proud to announce the appointment of Rakesh Kumar as its new Front Office Manager, furthering its commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences. With over a decade of experience in the Indian hospitality sector, Rakesh brings proven leadership and deep operational expertise to his new role.

Rakesh Kumar has held several key positions across luxury and upscale hotel brands in India, where he has led front office operations, enhanced guest satisfaction indices, and fostered high-performing teams. His appointment is poised to be vital in reinforcing Doubletree Hilton – Whitefield’s focus on service excellence, seamless guest experiences, and strong interdepartmental collaboration.

Speaking on the appointment, Shyam Kumar, General Manager, Doubletree Hilton – Whitefield said: “At Doubletree Hilton – Whitefield, people are at the heart of everything we do—and Rakesh brings the kind of people-first leadership that resonates deeply with our values. His insight into guest behaviour, team development, and service design will help elevate our hotel’s positioning and guest loyalty in a highly competitive market.”

As Doubletree Hilton – Whitefield continues to set new benchmarks in hospitality, adding Rakesh Kumar to the leadership team underscores its commitment to talent, service, and the evolving needs of today’s discerning traveller.