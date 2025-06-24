Experience the Flavours of India with ‘Street Food of India’ at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

This monsoon, devour in the rich and diverse street food culture of India at Food Exchange, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre. The ‘Street Food of India’ brings together some of the most iconic dishes from across the country for a limited 10-day dinner experience.

From the spicy flavours of Delhi to the comforting bites of Mumbai, enjoy a variety of street-style favourites prepared with authentic ingredients.

The menu includes popular dishes such as paani puri chaat, vada pav, chole bhature, pav bhaji, bhel puri, and many more favourites from across the country. These dishes are crafted to reflect the true essence of Indian street food and offer something for every palate. The beverage selection complements the food with refreshing drinks like buttermilk, sugarcane juice, and aam panna.

If you want to enjoy India’s regional classics, and an atmosphere that brings the streets of our country to life, this is a dining experience to not miss.

Details:

Price: ₹2999++ per person

Dates: 1st July to 10th July

Time: 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Venue: Food Exchange, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre