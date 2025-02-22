Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan Reappointed as Kazakhstan’s Honorary Consul General in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, February 22nd, 2025: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has extended the tenure of Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan as the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, India, for an additional five years, until January 2030.

This esteemed appointment recognizes Dr. Khan’s outstanding contributions to strengthening bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and India. His leadership has been instrumental in advancing cooperation in trade, investment, education, tourism, and cultural exchange, fostering greater collaboration and economic growth between the two nations.

Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan extended his sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and His Excellency Mr. Nurlan Zhalgasbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India, for their continued trust and support.