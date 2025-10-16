DR.Rashel Launches “No Drama, Only Flawless Glow” Korean Glass Skin Campaign with Ekta Kapoor

Delhi/Mumbai, 16th October 2025 : DR.Rashel, India’s fastest-growing skincare brand under PP Consumer Pvt. Ltd., today announced the launch of its new campaign “No Drama, Only Flawless Glow” headlined by Ekta Kapoor, the reigning queen of Indian television.

This collaboration marks a landmark moment in the beauty industry as Ekta Kapoor, known for her drama-filled storytelling on screen, partners for the first time with a skincare brand. With DR.Rashel’s Korean Glass Skin Series, she is championing a drama-free approach to skincare while adding her signature storytelling twist to the campaign.

The launch video has already created a strong buzz across digital platforms. In the Ad, Ekta Kapoor plays on the craze around K-dramas by humorously calling herself the original drama queen, only to announce the launch of her own “K-Series.” Instead of another dramatic saga, she introduces a K-Series with no drama, just skincare. The video then moves into a playful reveal where she showcases DR.Rashel’s Korean Glass Skin products in her inimitable style. From the no-nonsense Face Wash that clears impurities, to the Korean Nose Strips that fight blackheads, the Korean Serum that brings radiance, and the Korean Moisturizer that keeps skin smooth, each product is presented as part of a drama-free ritual. The campaign closes with Ekta holding the exclusive Korean Glass Skin Gift Box, surrounded by microphones, declaring the line that sums it all up: “No Drama, Only Flawless Glow.”

The Korean Glass Skin Series is a premium range designed especially for Indian skin, inspired by time-tested K-beauty rituals. It offers a complete skincare routine with Nose Strips, Scrub, Gel, Serum, Face Wash, Face Mask, Face Pack, and Face Cream. The collection was already popular among consumers in metro cities, but with Ekta Kapoor’s mass appeal and her strong connect with audiences beyond urban centres, the campaign is expected to bring the glass skin trend and drama-free skincare philosophy into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets as well.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Pravin Bera, Co-Founder of PP Consumer (parent company of DR.Rashel), said, “Ekta Kapoor represents ambition and authenticity, values that mirror what we stand for at DR.Rashel. Together, we want to make skincare a celebration, not a chore.”

Mr. Devji Hathiyani, Co-Founder of PP Consumer, added, “This collaboration is not just about a campaign but about showing every individual that skincare can be simple, effective, and drama-free.

With Ekta Kapoor leading the charge, DR.Rashel is setting the tone for a new era in Indian skincare. The “No Drama, Only Flawless Glow” campaign is just the beginning, as the brand prepares to launch innovative formulations, expand its portfolio, and create larger-than-life consumer experiences. With a vision to make global skincare accessible to every Indian household, DR.Rashel is determined to redefine beauty for the modern consumer.