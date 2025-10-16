Innovate, Inspire, Impact: 66 Startups Unite at Purina’s Unleashed in Bengaluru

Nestlé Purina Petcare, one of the leading voices in pet nutrition, wrapped up the first ever thrilling Unleashed by Purina Pet Tech MeetUp in India, co-hosted by DSG Consumer Partners – in the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru.

The Pet Tech MeetUp event was a bustling gathering, uniting 66 innovative startups with 35 enthusiastic investors. Among the key players in attendance were notable names like Supertails, Absolut Pets, and Smylo. There were enriching panel discussions featuring global leaders in the pet care space, pet startups and investors. The event also had a section for pitch presentation where shortlisted startups presented their ideas to a panel, with eventually Absolut Pets emerging as the Winner and Smylo as the Runner-up.

In addition to the in-person pet tech meetups, Unleashed runs an annual accelerator for pet-tech startups. It aims to discover, support, and promote innovative startups that leverage technology to enrich the lives of pets and people who love them.

Mr. Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India, said, “We remain committed to supporting initiatives that improve the quality of life for everyone – including our pets and pet parents. Unleashed by Purina is a step in this direction where disruptive technology meets the entrepreneurial spirit to unleash the power of nutrition for our furry friends. We are excited to continue this journey and create a lasting positive impact.” Ms. Kim Bill, Head of Purina Accelerator Labs, said, “India’s pet food and pet care market is entering a transformative phase, and we see immense potential to help shape its future through innovation and purpose-led partnerships. At Purina Accelerator Labs, we’re committed to bringing global expertise and local insights together to deliver meaningful experiences for pets and their families.” Mr. Hariharan Premkumar, Managing Director & Head of India – DSG Consumer Partners, said, “Petcare is one of the fastest-growing consumer categories in India, with a forecast CAGR of around 25% over the next 5 years. We are witnessing a new generation of pet parents who are informed, discerning, and seeking high-quality nutrition and care for their pets. It’s truly encouraging to see global leaders like Nestlé investing deeply in India’s petcare ecosystem and supporting innovation through platforms like Unleashed.

We at DSG Consumer Partners were delighted to co-host Unleashed with Nestlé Purina in Bengaluru. It reflects the growing collaboration between global incumbents and the Indian startup ecosystem – a partnership that can accelerate the development of a category still in its early innings. The future of India’s pet care industry is incredibly promising, and together, we hope to help shape it into a world-class market that serves both pets and their parents better than ever before.”