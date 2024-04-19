From beachy waves to straight and chic hairstyles, summer is all about experimenting and flaunting your beautiful locks for a fun reset. Deepika Padukone’s Hairstylist, Yianni Tsapatori shares a round-up of four iconic hairstyles inspired by the Dyson Hair Care technologies brand ambassador Deepika Padukone

Suitable for all Indian hair types, the Airwrap multi-styler with its next-generation attachments, helps achieve versatile hairstyles faster and easier – with no heat damage. It is powered with advanced technology and enhanced Coanda airflow that reduces the reliance on extreme heat allowing one to create multiple hairstyles every day without worrying about unnecessary heat damage.

Yianni Tsapatori shares, “My style has always been a bit different as my forte is playing around with natural textures and creating unique hairstyles that compliment various hair types. Throughout my professional hairstyling career, I have been extremely mindful of protecting hair health by using the right tools and technologies. Dyson hair care range aligns with my professional ethos as it helps to create multiple looks without causing extreme heat damage to the hair. The four Deepika looks can be easily recreated in the comfort of your home with the Airwrap multi-styler. A must-have tool across seasons, and especially for some interesting spontaneous, minimalistic, and comfortable hairstyles during summer.”

Loose waves

You cannot go wrong with versatile and effortless loose waves. A trendy and easy way to style your hair whether you’re heading to a casual gathering or a formal event, this look effortlessly elevates your elegance.

To achieve this look:

Start with towel-dried hair and attach the Coanda smoothing dryer, a multi-functional attachment that quickly prepares hair for styling.

Select the drying mode and choose the high speed and high heat to pre-dry your tresses to 70%.

Attach the firm smoothing brush to create a smooth blow-dry finish.

Select the high speed and high heat to smoothen out the frizz.

Now apply your favourite hair styling product and divide your hair into sections for effortless styling.

Attach the 30 mm long barrel to create voluminous curls and waves in both directions. Set the airflow direction to curl outwards from the left side of your face.

Wrap a section of your hair and hold it in place until dry. Set the curl with a cold shot for 5-10 seconds and slowly let go of the curl.

Next, change the airflow direction for the other sections of hair and repeat on the other side.

Now run your fingers through your hair for a tousled look and you are done.

Old Hollywood Waves

Create beautiful, tousled waves to effortlessly embody a classy, chic, and relaxed vibe. Pair with a black outfit and stunning jewellery for an elegant look that’s timeless and effortlessly glamorous.

To achieve this look:

Start with towel-dried hair and attach the Coanda smoothing dryer. Select the drying mode and pre-dry the stresses to 70% dry.

Attach the soft smoothing brush, known to create a smooth blow-dry finish.

Choose the medium speed and medium heat. Smooth out frizz.

Divide hair into 3 sections. Dived your back hair section further into 5 parts.

Attach the 40mm long barrel that will create voluminous curls and waves for longer hair.

Change the airflow direction to the left and choose the high speed and high heat.

Introduce the left section of your back hair to the barrel at mid-length and set with a cold shot for 5-10 seconds. Slide down to release the curl.

Change the airflow direction to the right and repeat for the right section.

Set your curls with a fixing spray and gently loosen your curls for the final look.

Big, bouncy blowout

For a chic brunch with your friends, opt for a glamorous style with big, bold curls. Showcase your stunning curly hair by leaving it down and accentuating it with sparkling hair accessories such as a headband, tiara, or hairpins.

To achieve this look:

Start with towel-dried hair and attach the Coanda smoothing dryer and select the drying mode.

Pre-dry your hair to 80% dry.

Attach the volumising brush, known to create a smooth blow-dry finish.

Choose the high speed and high heat and smooth from roots to ends in sections until dry.

Attach the Coanda smoothing dryer that smooths and hides flyaways.

Select smoothing mode and choose the high speed and low heat.

Start at the front left of the parting, glide from roots to ends, and repeat around the head.

Add hair accessories such as stick-on pearls on a few front pieces of your hair to amp up your look.

Straight and chic

The classic straight, sleek hairstyle never goes out of style. Elevate this everyday look with the Airwrap multi-styler and keep your hair silky and frizz free until you wash it. Add hair accessories to add more flair.

To achieve this look: