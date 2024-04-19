India, 19th April 2024: Elgi Equipments (BSE: 522074 NSE: ELGIEQUIP), one of the world’s leading air compressor manufacturers, has introduced the EG SP (Super Premium), upgrading the world renowned EG Series portfolio of oil-lubricated screw air compressors. These machines represent a notable advancement in compressed air technology, offering customers significant energy efficiency gains of up to 15%, best-in-class warranty and performance, with low life cycle costs in the 90-110kW compressor range.

The upgraded ELGi EG SP units embody newly configured two-stage airends, featuring the proven η-V profile, which optimises the overall compression process, resulting in up to 15% savings in specific power consumption. Coupled with low-speed airends and a lighter load on each stage, this ensures extended component lifespan. Aside, the IE4 super premium motors, enable seamless integration of advanced design and cutting-edge technology, resulting in increased energy efficiency. All EG Super Premium machines are also equipped with the Neuron 4 industrial controllers which guarantee optimal performance. The EG super premium also features a unique oil filter designed for prolonged 4000-hour lifespans; the filter efficiently removes contaminants from the compressor’s lubrication system, emphasizing exceptional durability and overall longevity. In addition, all EG super premium units are compatible with Air~Alert, ELGi’s add-on IoT solution, which when integrated with the Neuron 4 controller, transforms compressor management by elevating uptime, energy efficiency, and enabling 24×7 global remote monitoring.

Bhavesh Karia, President, ISAAME (India, South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East) and SEA (Southeast Asia), Elgi Equipments Limited, said, “At ELGi, our unwavering commitment lies in aligning technological progress with tangible efficiency gains for our customers and the environment. With the EG Super Premium, we have taken a stride forward in our quest to deliver heightened performance, while setting new benchmarks for efficiency and dependability in compressed air technology. Recognizing that over 80% of a compressor’s total life-cycle cost is attributed to energy costs, the EG Super Premium compressors deliver an impressive boost of up to 15% in energy efficiency. Tailored for manufacturing enterprises emphasizing energy efficiency and environmental stewardship, these cutting-edge units promise substantial energy savings through their innovative features bundled in a highly competitive total cost of ownership package.”

Every EG Super Premium compressor comes with a standard warranty of 6 years for the airend, 3 years for critical parts and one year on the package and an extended warranty of 10* years for the airend and 5* years on the package. The ELGi EG Super Premium is built to ensure long life, reliability, and durability.