Eagle Point Credit Management Appoints Greg Lindsey as Managing Director

Greenwich, Conn., Dec 04 — Eagle Point Credit Management LLC (“Eagle Point”), a private credit investment manager, announced today the addition of Greg Lindsey as Managing Director, Client and Partner Solutions. He will be reporting to Kyle McGrady, Senior Principal and Head of Client and Partner Solutions at Eagle Point.

In this role, Mr. Lindsey will be responsible for leading institutional business development efforts in the US Western Territory, cultivating and deepening the firm’s relationships in the region.

“We are very excited to welcome Greg to Eagle Point,” said Kyle McGrady. “Greg brings more than two decades of experience partnering with institutional investors in the Western US and deep expertise across private credit and alternative investment strategies. He is exceptionally well-positioned to showcase our differentiated offerings and further enhance how we engage with investors in the region.”

Thomas Majewski, Founder and Managing Partner of Eagle Point, added, “Greg’s appointment underscores our ongoing commitment to expanding our geographic footprint and delivering exceptional service to our investors. His longstanding relationships throughout the Western US and proven success helping provide solutions to sophisticated institutional investors will further strengthen our presence in a key market.”

Prior to joining Eagle Point, Mr. Lindsey served as Managing Director of Institutional Business Development at Manulife Investment Management, where he led sales efforts across 14 Western US states and multiple product areas, including private credit, infrastructure, private equity, real estate and traditional investment strategies. Previously, Greg was Executive Director of Institutional Business Development at Morgan Stanley, where he oversaw direct sales for the Western Territory and played a key role in building out the firm’s institutional team. Earlier in his career, Mr. Lindsey was Director of Institutional Sales at Putnam Investments, driving growth in alternative products and managing business development, client service and consultant relations across the Western Territory.

He began his career at Mellon Capital Management in business development. Mr. Lindsey holds bachelor’s degrees in Marketing and Management from the State University of New York at Albany, School of Business.