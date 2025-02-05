Elevating Together: SolarWinds Unveils New Features in 2025 Partner Program

New Delhi, India February 05th, 2025: SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, unveils the next phase of enhancements to the SolarWinds Partner Program. These updates focus on three key areas: increasing partner profitability, partner capabilities, and providing partners with the tools needed to elevate together.

At SolarWinds, we are dedicated to creating lasting value for partners through collaboration, shared growth, and a unified vision,” said Andre Cuenin, Chief Revenue Officer at SolarWinds. “This year’s Partner Program theme, ‘Elevating Together,’ aims to empower partners to adapt to emerging technologies and evolving customer demands, focusing on channel success, growth, profitability, and exceptional customer satisfaction for a resilient and innovative future.” said Andre Cuenin, Chief Revenue Officer at SolarWinds.

Evolving Partner Profitability

As we evolve the SolarWinds Partner Program, we’ve looked at partner profitability as a key lever of growth. With that, we’ve expanded our partner purchase tiers through a new three-tier model with enhanced revenue segmentation and margin control to deliver even greater value and boost partner profitability in 2025. These changes will go into effect in the coming months.

Along with that, this year’s program includes our popular growth incentives, which reward our partners for growth in our Observability (Self-Hosted and SaaS), Database, and IT Service Management (ITSM) solutions.

Elevating Partner Capabilities

SolarWinds Services Certification Program (SCCP) is a new certification program designed to certify services partners to sell and deliver SolarWinds Premium Support Add-On services to customers. To become a certified services partner, partners’ team must include a SolarWinds Certified Professional (SCP) and a SolarWinds Certified Instructor (SCI).

Empowering Partners with the Right Tools

To round out this year’s evolution of the Partner Program, SolarWinds enhanced its partner portal experience to provide users with innovative and powerful new tools and a better user experience. These updates will improve partner business planning, partner marketing automation tools, integrated Google Ads activation, and updated lead-sharing capabilities, among other benefits.

SolarWinds launched its Partner Program in 2022 and has updated the program annually since then based on employee and partner feedback to better support digital transformation and innovation efforts.

Building on these enhancements, SolarWinds will host two summits for strategic partners, aimed at empowering and strengthening its partnerships:

February 10-12, 2025 SolarWinds Partner Summit EMEA (Marrakesh, Morocco) — A hybrid event with in-person activities

March 3-5; 2025 SolarWinds Partner Summit APJ (Phuket, Thailand) — An in-person event for partners to learn more about the SolarWinds product portfolio, connect with executives and industry leaders to unlock new opportunities, and drive growth in the region

To learn more or join the program, visit the SolarWinds Partner Program Page.