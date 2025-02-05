Shubhodip Pal named CEO of ITW Universe’s Integrated Marketing Services Division

Bangalore/ Delhi, 5 Feb 2025: ITW Universe today announced the appointment of Shubhodip Pal, as the new Chief Executive Officer of ITW’s Integrated Marketing Services (ITW IMS) division. With over 27 years of experience and a proven track record across multiple sectors in brand leadership, marketing innovation and business growth, Pal is recognized as a transformative leader in the industry who will be building ITW’s newest offering in helping brands create impactful marketing strategies across sports, media and entertainment.

Pal has previously held key leadership roles at global organizations, including Samsung, ABN Amro Bank, Hewlett Packard, Micromax, Balaji Motion Pictures and Revolt Motors. After spending 11 years with Samsung with iconic marketing campaigns and Sports initiatives – Samsung Cup India’s tour of Pakistan after 13 years, Asian/Olympic games, Chelsea FC; his 7 year stint at Hewlett Packard where as Head of Consumer Marketing, Pal moved HP from being B2B brand to a lifestyle consumer centric brand with his dual brand strategy for HP & Compaq – integrating industry first Colour/Imprints for its Laptops to associations with Fashion weeks for over 12 seasons with the FDCI, Introducing Cricket with Compaq Cup India’s First Digital Trophy with BCCI and driving a very successful campaign “The Computer is Personal again” with its partners Intel, Microsoft and AMD.

Pal, a critical member of the leadership team along with the Co-Founder’s at Micromax as its Chief Marketing Officer was instrumental in driving the company’s revenue growth from USD 350Mn to USD 1.3Bn in 3.5 years with successful marketing/ media first campaigns and led the out of the box clutter breaking brand ambassador idea of getting Hugh Jackman on board for a home grown brand. Micromax’s staggering market share in the mobile handset business being in the Top 3 brands in India consistently as per IDC during his tenure.

Prior to joining ITW, he was the CEO & Co-Founder of Googly Media Pte Limited a Singapore based gaming platform specialising in eSports and Casual gaming. In less than a year’s time, Pal was instrumental in conceptualisation, finding product market fit to a successful launch in India, along with partnership with leading international gaming publishers.

Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder of ITW Universe, expressed his excitement about the appointment, saying, “We’re thrilled to welcome Shubhodip Pal to the ITW family. At ITW, we’ve always been at the forefront of innovation, and I have complete confidence that Shubhodip, with his groundbreaking ideas, will drive our vision even further. ITW IMS is a transformative division, and I can’t think of anyone better suited to lead it. Over the course of his career, Shubhodip has consistently demonstrated a unique ability to transform brands and leverage cutting-edge marketing strategies, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

Pal who has worked across sectors including Consumer Durables/Home Appliances, Finance, IT hardware/Services, Mobile handsets/VAS, EV’s, Gaming & Entertainment also served as CEO of Balaji Motion Pictures, overseeing critically and commercially successful films such as Ek Villain, Udta Punjab, Veere Di Wedding, and Half Girlfriend. His expertise extends to creating iconic ad campaigns and reshaping the media and content landscape in the brands he worked with.

On his vision for ITW IMS, Shubhodip Pal said, “ I am very excited to be a part of ITW’s growing vision as one of the largest sports and entertainment agencies in the country. ITW has helped brands create a niche in sports and beyond, the need of the hour is a single window solution for brands to leverage which combines media, creative, maximising the Sponsorships which they invest in and actionable strategy across mediums and diverse platform’s available today . With ITW working with 39 brands last year during the IPL was landmark on its own showing trust in us delivering solutions and activating rights be it Offline or online. I am looking forward to leading our dynamic team and spearheading our transformative approach across the BU’s in ITW and giving our clients bang for their buck. Customization solutions for brands, understanding their needs and delivering is key to our success – we will always be part of the Brands CMO’s team for the brands we work with”

ITW Integrated Marketing Services will work collaboratively with ITW’s existing divisions and offer a more holistic approach to their clients, The division has also bagged the mandate of a few notable brands with Shubhodip joining recently, watch out this space for more.