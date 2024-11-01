Elite Sales Talent Agency Partners with Healthcare AI Companies

Jersey City, NJ, November 01, 2024– Moore Strategic Advisory Launches to Elevate Sales Talent and Transform Business Culture in the Healthcare AI Industry

Moore Strategic Advisory, an elite Sales Talent Agency, announced its launch today, bringing a new era of trustworthy and human-centered practices to the Healthcare AI industry. The company is on a mission to partner with innovative Healthcare AI companies and connect them with emotionally intelligent Sales Talent who can positively impact communities through ethical, empathetic sales approaches.

“The future of work demands a fundamental shift in how we approach sales and business culture,” said Meredith Moore, Founder of Moore Strategic Advisory. “We’re thrilled to be pioneering a new model that places emotional intelligence, integrity, and human-centered design at the forefront of commercial success.”

Moore Strategic Advisory’s unique approach is rooted in the principles of Human-Centered Design, which emphasizes empathy, collaboration, and iterative problem-solving. By pairing Healthcare AI companies with Sales Talent who embody these values, the agency aims to transform the industry’s sales practices and create a more trustworthy, impactful customer experience.

“Healthcare AI has the power to revolutionize how we approach some of the world’s most pressing challenges, but this potential can only be realized through sales teams that truly understand and empathize with their customers,” said Founder Meredith Moore. “Moore Strategic Advisory’s commitment to emotional intelligence and ethical sales practices aligns perfectly with the values of the companies we serve, and we’re excited to partner with them to drive sustainable growth and positive change.”