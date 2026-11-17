SAN FRANCISCO & ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov 17 — Barq Group, an Abu Dhabi-based technology company bringing autonomous aircraft and drone services to the MENA region, and Elroy Air, a leading U.S.-based technology developer of autonomous heavy-cargo drones for defense, rapid response and commercial logistics, today announced they have executed an Aircraft Purchase Agreement for up to 20 Chaparral autonomous hybrid-electric VTOL cargo drones, representing a total initial transaction value of up to $70 million for the aircraft alone.

The agreement covers an initial deposit of $10.25 million for five firm orders, as well as an additional 15 deposit-backed production slot reservations. Under the terms of the agreement, Barq Group has made a binding commitment for the five firm-order aircraft and will fund 50% of the price of each firm-order Chaparral through its initial deposit, with additional pre-delivery payments (PDPs) to support the production slot reservations, subject to the conditions set forth in the agreement. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2027.

“The UAE’s leadership had the foresight to invest early in autonomous technology, with initiatives such as Abu Dhabi’s first-of-its-kind SAVI cluster and Make it in the Emirates. That support is what makes it possible for Barq to bring Chaparral to the region,” said Ahmed AlMazrui, Founder and CEO of Barq Group. “We are proud to partner with Elroy Air, and together we will redefine how critical cargo moves across the Middle East and North Africa while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for autonomous aviation.”

Elroy Air’s Chaparral is an autonomous cargo aircraft designed to quickly deliver heavy loads to remote, austere or contested locations, which traditional aviation and logistics platforms have historically not reached. With its vertical take-off and landing capabilities, Chaparral can operate without designated runways, carrying up to 500 pounds over a range of up to 450 miles, with no pilot on board. The aircraft’s hybrid-electric powertrain delivers the reliability of electric propulsion without the need for bespoke charging infrastructure. From resupplying military units in the field to supporting offshore energy operations and disaster response, Chaparral is designed to offer a potentially lower-cost alternative to helicopters without placing a crew on board.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Chaparral’s exclusive U.S. manufacturer, will produce the heavy-cargo drones, including the first 20 aircraft for Barq, at its expanding facility in Sacramento, California, with initial aircraft production commencing in late 2026.

“The Middle East and North Africa region is one of the most dynamic logistics markets in the world, and Barq Group is leading its shift toward smart, autonomous mobility. Our agreement marks a major step in expanding Chaparral’s reach globally, and together with Barq Group, we will advance how autonomous aircraft can move critical cargo across long distances and challenging terrain faster and more efficiently than conventional platforms,” said Elroy Air CEO Andrew Clare, PhD.

The agreement builds on the previously announced collaboration between Elroy Air and Barq Group, which established the framework for a proposed $200 million joint venture (JV) to fund a manufacturing and services facility in Abu Dhabi for production and distribution of Chaparral in the MENA region, subject to definitive documentation and regulatory approvals. Barq Group and Elroy Air also signed a separate warrant agreement focused on UAE regulatory work which includes a set of performance-based vesting milestones to incentivize the heavy-cargo drone’s market penetration into the UAE. As part of the warrant agreement, Barq Group is eligible to earn up to 5 million Elroy Air (proposed Nasdaq: ELRY) warrants over time, each with a strike price of $12.00 per share.