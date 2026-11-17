HOUSTON, Nov 17 — Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in AI-enabled clean energy software and services, today announced a partnership agreement with Copec Flux, the renewable energy subsidiary of Copec S.A., to jointly deliver energy storage and energy management solutions, initially focusing on Chile, with plans to explore opportunities in Colombia and other Latin American markets.

The agreement expands an existing relationship established through the Granja Solar project in Chile, where Copec Flux is deploying Stem’s PowerTrack™ Energy Management System (EMS) as the master control system for a 135 MW solar facility being retrofitted with a 420 MWh battery energy storage system. Announced in May 2026, the project provides a foundation for extending the companies’ collaboration to additional customers and markets.

“Our partnership with Copec Flux is about making advanced energy technology more accessible to customers while simplifying how projects are deployed and operated,” said Arun Narayanan, Chief Executive Officer of Stem. “By combining our technology with Copec Flux’s local capabilities, we can help customers bring projects online faster, improve operational performance, and maximize the long-term value of their energy investments.”

Under the partnership, Stem will provide its PowerTrack software and controls technology, including EMS, power plant controls (PPC), and cloud-based monitoring and analytics, while Copec Flux will lead local engineering, project delivery, and operational services. The joint offering will serve utility-scale developers and asset owners as well as commercial and industrial (C&I) customers, providing a coordinated approach to deploying, monitoring, and managing solar, storage, and hybrid energy assets.

“Energy storage is becoming critical for reliability across regional grids,” said Juan Cristóbal González, CEO of Copec Flux. “Collaborating with specialized technology providers like Stem allows us to test software capabilities at Granja Solar and identify the most efficient ways to support our clients’ energy needs.”

The expanded relationship reflects Stem’s broader strategy to grow its international footprint through partnerships that combine its software and controls capabilities with established regional providers. As demand for flexible, intelligent energy infrastructure continues to grow, the companies see opportunities to extend the delivery model established at Granja Solar to additional projects and customers throughout Latin America.