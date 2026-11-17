FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov 17 — The estimated average blue sky value of a publicly owned dealership declined 10.4% to $17.0 million over the trailing twelve months through Q3 2026, according to the newly released Q3 2026 Haig Report® from Haig Partners. Overall profits are down 14.9% in Q3 2026 compared with Q3 2025, but there are stark differences in the performance of different brands. Haig Partners has raised its estimated valuation multiples for four franchises and lowered its valuations on four other brands, reflecting growing differences in how dealers and investors view the long-term prospects of individual brands.

Average blue sky value per dealership has fallen from $19.0 million in 2025 but remains roughly twice its pre-pandemic levels.

“Some of the warning lights on the dashboard are blinking yellow, but our industry is still performing pretty well,” said Alan Haig, President and Founder of Haig Partners. “Dealership profits are declining, but buyers are still willing to pay substantial premiums for the franchises they believe will perform best in the years ahead. We’re seeing a flight to quality, and the gap between brands is getting wider. A Toyota dealership can sell for more than $100 million in blue sky while an Audi dealership on the same street might command less than $5 million.”

FLIGHT TO QUALITY DRIVES WIDENING GAP IN FRANCHISE VALUATIONS

The Q3 Haig Report® raised multiples for the four franchises at the top of its rankings:

Lexus: 10.0x–12.0x, the highest in the industry, driven by scarcity, strong profitability and excellent factory relations.

Mercedes-Benz: 9.0x–10.0x, reflecting strong buyer demand, confidence in factory leadership, an improving product lineup and an EV strategy more closely aligned with consumer demand.

BMW: 8.5x–10.0x, supported by a strong product pipeline, a balanced powertrain strategy and buyer confidence that BMW will remain one of the strongest luxury brands.

Toyota: 8.0x–10.0x, supported by high unit sales and strong gross profits that drive high profits. Factory relations are excellent.

The increases reflect a broader flight to quality in dealership acquisitions. While Haig Partners raised its estimated multiple ranges for Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Toyota, it lowered its ranges for Subaru, Mazda and Hyundai-Genesis, as well as the upper end of Volkswagen’s estimated dollar-value range. Three of these franchises have limited hybrid models and, as a result, are losing share. Buyers are increasingly distinguishing between franchises they expect to outperform over the long term and those facing greater competitive or operational challenges.

For owners of highly sought-after franchises, rising multiples make it especially important to understand the full buyer market before accepting an unsolicited offer.

“Owners of desirable franchises are often approached directly by buyers, sometimes with offers that might sound appealing,” said Haig. “But one buyer’s offer doesn’t establish what a dealership is worth. Another qualified buyer may be willing to pay significantly more. Just as dealers rely on their attorneys and CPAs for important business decisions, they should have an experienced M&A advisor at their side when considering a sale. They owe it to themselves and their families to understand what the market will bear.”

DEALERSHIP PROFITS DECLINE AS AFFORDABILITY AND OPERATING COSTS PRESSURE RETAILERS

The Q3 2026 Haig Report® finds that dealership profitability continues to normalize as new and used vehicle margins tighten, F&I income softens and operating expenses consume a greater share of gross profit.

The average publicly owned dealership generated approximately $0.9 million in adjusted pre-tax income during Q3 2026, down 14.9% from the same period in 2025 and the lowest third-quarter result since 2019. Trailing twelve-month earnings declined 11.4% to $3.6 million, although they remain 72.7% above 2019 levels.

Fixed operations, traditionally a dependable source of dealership earnings growth, are also showing signs of pressure. Same-store fixed operations gross profit increased just 0.6% through the first nine months of 2026, trailing inflation.

Dealership real estate values are also facing pressure. The Q3 2026 report finds that sale-leaseback firms are now underwriting dealership properties at capitalization rates of approximately 7.5%–8.0%, compared with 6.5%–7.0% in prior years. Higher cap rates generally translate into lower property valuations for the same rental income, creating additional considerations for dealers evaluating a sale.

Consumer affordability remains a challenge. According to the Cox Automotive/Moody’s Analytics Vehicle Affordability Index, the typical monthly new vehicle payment reached $776 in September, its highest level since December 2023. Edmunds data shows that a record 21.2% of new vehicle buyers took on monthly payments of $1,000 or more, while a record 25.5% of new vehicle loans carried terms of 84 months or longer.

These pressures are affecting purchasing behavior. According to Cox Automotive, retail vehicle sales declined 5% through September, while fleet sales increased 7%. Payment-sensitive consumers are delaying purchases or shifting toward smaller, more affordable vehicles.

“Dealers are still earning substantially more than they did before COVID, but they’re being squeezed from both sides,” said Haig. “Consumers are dealing with higher payments and ownership costs, while dealers face tighter margins, rising expenses and slower growth in fixed operations. The dealers who manage those pressures best will have more options, whether they want to acquire additional stores, hold on to what they’ve built or eventually sell for strong blue sky values.”

PRIVATE BUYERS LEAD AS LUXURY DEALERSHIP ACQUISITIONS SURGE 43.7%

Dealership acquisition activity remained strong through the first nine months of 2026, with 455 dealerships acquired, down 3.8% from 473 during the same period in 2025. Excluding Asbury Automotive Group’s 43-dealership Herb Chambers acquisition last year, acquisitions increased 5.8% year-over-year, and Haig Partners expects the total to rise as more deals are reported.

Private buyers accounted for 439 dealership acquisitions, an 8.7% increase over the prior year, while publicly traded dealer groups were net sellers. Buyer demand continued shifting toward higher-performing franchises. Excluding the Herb Chambers transaction, luxury dealership acquisitions increased 43.7%, import acquisitions rose 27.0% and domestic acquisitions declined 7.8%. Exotic franchise acquisitions also increased, with 24 dealerships changing hands compared with nine a year earlier. Regionally, the Southeast and California were particularly active, with dealership acquisitions increasing 40.0% and 50.0%, respectively.

Publicly traded dealer groups were net sellers through Q3 as they redirected capital toward purchasing their own shares. AutoNation and Lithia each spent roughly $600 million on buybacks through September, about twice what each spent acquiring dealerships, with Lithia stating that elevated acquisition pricing has made repurchases a more attractive use of funds.

For sellers, knowing which buyers are actively pursuing their franchise and market can improve the outcome of a transaction. For buyers, the challenge is identifying acquisitions that offer attractive returns while accounting for operating costs, facility investments and competitive pressures that may affect future earnings.

FRANCHISE HORSEPOWER INDEX™ HELPS DEALERS LOOK BEYOND BLUE SKY MULTIPLES

The Q3 Haig Report® also examines franchise performance through Haig Partners’ proprietary Franchise Horsepower Index™, which measures average new vehicle revenue per dealership using sales volume and average transaction prices through the first nine months of 2026.

Lexus (2.42x), BMW (2.13x), Toyota (2.04x) and Mercedes-Benz (1.68x) lead the index, reflecting the scale of new vehicle revenue generated by their dealerships relative to the industry average.

The index also reveals differences worth examining among franchises with similar new vehicle revenue performance but different acquisition multiples. Kia and Hyundai-Genesis, for example, have nearly identical index scores of 1.14x and 1.13x, respectively. Yet the midpoint of Kia’s estimated blue sky multiple range exceeds Hyundai-Genesis by 1.25 turns. The report attributes much of that difference to dealer perceptions of their factory relationships.

“For buyers, the multiple shows what a franchise costs, and the index shows what they get for it,” said Haig. “Some of the best opportunities are franchises where the economics are stronger than the multiple suggests, as long as the buyer understands the reasons for the discount.”

FRANCHISE HIGHLIGHT: KIA SALES PER DEALERSHIP RISE 37.3% SINCE 2019

The Q3 Haig Report® features an in-depth analysis of Kia, a franchise that has gained ground in sales, dealer performance and buyer demand over the past decade.

The average Kia dealership sold 1,106 new vehicles over the trailing twelve months, up 37.3% from 2019. Kia narrowly outsold Nissan in U.S. sales over this period and continues to narrow the gap with Honda.

Beyond new vehicle sales, Haig Partners identifies fixed operations as a potential source of future growth for Kia dealers. Kia’s vehicles in operation increased 18.2% from 2022 to 2025, expanding the population of vehicles that may return to dealerships for service and parts.

NORTHEAST MARKET HIGHLIGHT: PRIVATE BUYERS DOMINATE REGIONAL DEALERSHIP ACQUISITIONS

The Q3 Haig Report® examines the Northeast, a nine-state region with 3,204 franchised new-car dealerships, representing 18.9% of the national total. Those dealerships generated $231 billion in sales in 2025.

In the Northeast, dealership acquisition activity has slowed in 2026, with 50 dealerships acquired through Q3 compared with 77 during the same period in 2025, excluding Asbury Automotive Group’s acquisition of the Herb Chambers group.

Private buyers accounted for 49 of the 50 Northeast acquisitions reported through September. Haig Partners advised New Country on the sale of three Northeast dealerships acquired by Open Road Capital: Lexus of Westport and Toyota of Westport in Connecticut, and Audi Hawthorne in New York.

The report also highlights differences in regional franchise performance. Volvo, Acura, Subaru, INFINITI and BMW have some of the highest market shares in the Northeast relative to their national averages, at 1.9x, 1.7x, 1.7x, 1.5x and 1.4x, respectively. These differences reflect the region’s demographics, climate and consumer preferences and can influence dealership acquisition strategies and valuations.

HAIG PARTNERS TO HOST MAXIMIZING VALUE CONFERENCE™ FEBRUARY 17 IN ORLANDO

Haig Partners will bring dealers together on February 17, 2027, at the Hyatt Regency Orlando for its Maximizing Value Conference™, held in conjunction with the NADA Show.

The dealer-only conference, “Maximizing Profits Today. Investing for Growth Tomorrow,” will address franchise acquisition opportunities, dealership profitability, economic and industry developments, and the potential impact of technology and AI on automotive retail.

Designed for owners considering acquisitions, future investments or an eventual ownership transition, the conference will focus on decisions that can influence dealership performance and value in the years ahead. Dealers can learn more about the Q3 2026 Haig Report® and the Maximizing Value Conference™ at www.HaigPartners.com.