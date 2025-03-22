EndoSoft Secures NHS Framework Agreement for the Supply of Endoscopy Suite Goods & Services

Leicester, United Kingdom, March 22, 2025 — EndoSoft Ltd., an innovative EHR & health information technology company, has won a contract on the Framework Agreement for the Supply of Endoscopy Suite Goods & Services through HealthTrust Europe LLP (HTE) acting on behalf of Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, emphasizing the company’s commitment to delivering EHR solutions that elevate patient care across the globe.

The inclusion of EndoSoft in this framework allows for the Trust and other NHS Trusts to procure our suite of products to support digital transformation in the endoscopy specialty by optimizing patient care at various touchpoints and improving operational efficiency. By entering into a contract with the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, EndoSoft has established itself as a trusted supplier that can deliver EHR solutions to NHS Trust endoscopy departments regionally and nationally.

“We are incredibly grateful for the acceptance of our tender by HealthTrust Europe,” said Michael Mulcahy, Director of Projects and Implementations at EndoSoft Ltd. “With the bestowment of this contract, EndoSoft is well-positioned to deliver software solutions that ultimately optimize patient care and streamline clinical workflows through efficient documentation, image capture, interoperability, customization, enhanced nursing workflows, and more.”