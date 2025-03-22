OptMyCare Joins Texas Association of ACOs (TXAACOs) Conference as a Gold Sponsor

Jacksonville, FL, March 22, 2025 — The Texas Association of Accountable Care Organizations (TXAACOs) is proud to announce OptMyCare as a Gold Sponsor for the upcoming TXAACOs 2025 Annual Conference, taking place March 31 – April 2, 2025, at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort.

OptMyCare, a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics for value-based care, empowers healthcare organizations to proactively identify and manage high-risk patient populations, improve care coordination, and drive better clinical and financial outcomes. As a Gold Sponsor, OptMyCare will play a key role in supporting the collaborative discussions, education, and networking opportunities that define the TXAACOs Annual Conference.

“We are excited to welcome OptMyCare as a Gold Sponsor for TXAACOs 2025,” said Nicole Bradberry, TXAACOs Co-Founder and Board Member. “Their expertise in AI-powered risk stratification and predictive modeling aligns perfectly with our mission to support ACOs in delivering high-quality, cost-effective care. We look forward to their insights and contributions at this year’s conference.”

The TXAACOs Annual Conference is Texas’ premier gathering for accountable care organizations (ACOs), healthcare executives, payers, and value-based care leaders. Featuring thought-provoking keynotes, interactive breakout sessions, and dynamic networking opportunities, the event fosters collaboration and innovation in the rapidly evolving landscape of value-based healthcare. As part of the agenda, OptMyCare will lead an exclusive opening-day panel where ACO executives and vendor leaders discuss building real partnerships — not just contracts — in value-based care, outlining three key actions for vendors to be strong partners and three critical strategies for ACOs to maximize vendor relationships and drive success in risk-based models.

“OptMyCare is honored to partner with TXAACOs as a Gold Sponsor,” said Nick Cassalia, Vice President of Sales at OptMyCare. “Our mission is to empower healthcare organizations with data-driven insights that enhance patient care and reduce costs. This sponsorship provides us with a valuable opportunity to engage with ACOs and value-based care leaders who are transforming healthcare in Texas.”

TXAACOs invites healthcare organizations, providers, payers, and industry innovators to attend the 2025 Annual Conference and be part of the conversation shaping the future of value-based care in Texas.