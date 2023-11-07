EnVision 2023, IITM Research Park’s Flagship Energy Conference set to drive tech-led energy transformation in India

Chennai, November 07, 2023: Today, climate change and rising greenhouse gas emissions demand global action. Climate technology is pivotal in combatting this challenge and paving the way towards a Net-Zero future. Positioning India as a driving force in this transition towards a cleaner, more sustainable future, IITM Research Park in partnership with the India Energy Storage Alliance(IESA) announced the 2nd edition of ‘EnVision,’ India’s First Energy Festival, on 4th & 5th December 2023.

A first of its kind energy conference, EnVision aims to explore India’s renewable energy challenges and opportunities, assess technology readiness, outline its commercialization roadmap, and more across critical areas including:

Green buildings

Solar manufacturing

Electric mobility

Energy storage

Nuclear energy

Climate finance

Heating & cooling

Climate Policy

Green hydrogen

Waste to energy

Motors & controllers

With these key energy themes in focus, delegates will participate in curated keynote sessions, expert talks by over 30+ industry specialists in the energy sector, participate in 4 brainstorming sessions bridging R&D to commercialization, join 5+ panel discussions, and experience an exhibition featuring 50+ industries, startups and innovators from across India, presenting a comprehensive view of the climate tech solutions essential for the Net-Zero energy transition.

IIT Madras Research Park, as part of its 10X program is pursuing an ambitious vision to drive India in achieving Net-zero and EnVision plays a key role in establishing and initiating a movement towards this larger vision.

To know more and register for EnVision 2023, please visit: https://10x.respark.iitm.ac.in/envision_2023/