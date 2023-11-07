Shri Goverdhan S. Rawat and Dr. Ajay Kumar Sood Join NABARD as Deputy Managing Directors

Mumbai, November 07, 2023: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) announced the appointment of Shri Goverdhan S. Rawat and Dr. Ajay Kumar Sood as Deputy Managing Directors. These additions to the leadership team will bring valuable experience and expertise to further strengthen NABARD‘s commitment to promoting inclusive rural development and agricultural financing.

Shri Goverdhan S. Rawat, the newly appointed Deputy Managing Director at NABARD, brings a distinguished record of over three decades of experience within the organization. He assumed his role following a successful tenure as Chief General Manager at Pune, Maharashtra Regional Office. Shri Rawat‘s expertise spans project appraisal, infrastructure financing, rural development, district credit planning, consulting services, board secretariats, and human resources. His academic qualifications comprise a Graduate degree in Agriculture & Animal Husbandry, CAIIB, a Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance, and an MBA in Leadership and Strategy.

Dr. Ajay Kumar Sood has joined NABARD as Deputy Managing Director, following a successful stint as Chief General Manager of NABARD, Himachal Pradesh Regional Office in Shimla. With a strong focus on rural infrastructure development, he played a pivotal role in implementing funds like RIDF, Micro Irrigation Fund, and Warehouse Infrastructure Fund. With a background in agriculture from Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSKHPKV) and a PhD in Agricultural Economics from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, his commitment to rural prosperity is evident in his career.