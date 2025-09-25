Envision Energy India performs Ground-Breaking ceremony for Blade Plant in Gujarat

September 25, 2025: Envision Energy, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, performed the ground-breaking ceremony for its 2 GW/PA Blade Manufacturing Facility in Kalyangadh, Bavla Taluka, Ahmedabad District, Gujarat. The new facility marks Envision’s third manufacturing site in India and is a significant step in the company’s ₹500 crore expansion plan to deepen its presence and strengthen manufacturing capabilities in the country.

The ground-breaking ceremony was graced by Shri Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Kheda, Gujarat as Chief Guest in the presence of dignitaries including Shri Kiritsinh Sardarsang Dabhi, MLA, Dholka Assembly, Shri Om Prakash Jat, SP, Shri Durgesh Agarwal, Founder, DA Group, Shri Prateek Agarwal, Director, Ashwika Warehousing LLP, S H Rana, Divya Estate, Management and senior management from Envision Energy India, led by Mr. RPV Prasad, Managing Director among others.

The launch of Envision Energy’s new facility is fully aligned with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s (MNRE) Make-in-India mandate, strengthening domestic manufacturing of renewable energy components and reducing reliance on imports. In addition, this milestone directly supports India’s national commitment to achieve 50% of its installed power capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030, underscoring Envision’s role as a trusted strategic partner in advancing the country’s clean energy transition.

The Gujarat facility will manufacture up to 1,500 blades annually using six moulds and will be equipped to produce blades for both 3.3 MW and 5 MW wind turbine platforms. In total, the project will support more than 4 GW of wind energy projects across 10+ sites in five districts of Gujarat, significantly strengthening the state’s renewable energy capacity.

The project will also generate significant local employment opportunities and strengthen the region’s industrial ecosystem by integrating with local supply chains and supporting ancillary industries. The Gujarat facility is expected to generate around 4,000 direct and indirect jobs by mid-2027 once it becomes fully operational.