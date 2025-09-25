Skipper Otto Expands Home Delivery of Wild, Sustainable Seafood Across BC and Alberta

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, September 25, 2025 — Skipper Otto Community Supported Fishery is making it easier than ever for members to access wild, sustainably sourced seafood. Skipper Otto is excited to announce that it has launched home delivery service across British Columbia and Alberta, bringing flash-frozen seafood from Canadian fishing families straight to members’ doorsteps.

“With this expansion, members in communities across BC and Alberta can now enjoy the convenience of having their seafood delivered to their homes without compromising on the quality, traceability, or sustainability they expect from Skipper Otto,” said Sonia Strobel, Co-Founder & CEO, Skipper Otto.

Home delivery is now available near major city centres across Canada, making Skipper Otto more accessible than ever before. In Alberta, members in Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Lethbridge, and Canmore can now have seafood delivered directly to their doors. The service is available in British Columbia across Metro Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo, Comox, Whistler, Squamish, Kelowna, Penticton, and Kamloops. Skipper Otto members in Toronto and Ottawa, Ontario, and Montreal, Quebec, will also continue to enjoy home delivery service in their respective communities.

Skipper Otto designed the process to be as straightforward and stress-free as possible. Members can select the “Deliver to Me” option and choose a preferred delivery date when placing an order. There are no order minimums, and a flat $25 delivery fee applies to all home delivery orders. Members will receive an estimated delivery time and tracking information. Each package is shipped in insulated boxes with dry ice, allowing deliveries to remain safe and frozen even if members aren’t home to receive them right away.

Members are already loving the convenience. One Toronto member shared: “Everything was perfectly wrapped to keep cool. Thank you for handling the seafood with such care — and everything is delicious, as always!”

For over 17 years, Skipper Otto has been making it possible for Canadians to buy seafood directly from Canadian fishing families, even if they don’t live near the docks. While members can still choose free order pick-up at one of more than 80 locations nationwide, this expansion means more households than ever can enjoy high-quality, sustainably sourced seafood – and have it delivered straight to their homes.

Skipper Otto members support small-scale, independent Canadian fishing families, ensuring fair pay for harvesters and building a transparent, sustainable local food system.