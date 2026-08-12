EPL Limited Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance with 25.3 percent Record Revenue Growth

Q1 FY27 Highlights

₹13,879mn

Revenue 25.3%

Revenue Growth (YoY) ₹2,612mn

EBITDA 19.6%

Underlying EBITDA Margin

EPL Limited, a global leader in packaging solutions, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27). The Company delivered its highest-ever top-line growth of 25.3%, despite significant external challenges and continued global market volatility, demonstrating the resilience of its business model, strong customer partnerships and disciplined execution. This marks the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth, reflecting the strength of EPL’s fundamentals and consistent execution. Growth was broad-based, with Beauty & Cosmetics and Oral Care both growing by over 20%, while all regions delivered double-digit growth. On an underlying basis, excluding the pass-through impact of higher raw material prices, revenue growth stood at 20%.

EBITDA & Margins – EBITDA increased by 15.2% year-on-year , representing EPL’s 15th consecutive quarter of double-digit EBITDA growth. EBITDA margin was at 18.8%, while underlying EBITDA margin was 19.6%. The company was able to pass on the entire cost increase through judicious pricing across all regions.

Profit After Tax (PAT) – PAT was in line with estimates and is on track for double-digit growth for the full year. While Q1 PAT declined by 1.4%, PBT increased by 10% year-on-year. The difference was primarily due to the lower effective tax rate in the corresponding quarter last year, which is expected to normalise over the full year.

Mr Hemant Bakshi, MD & Global CEO, EPL Limited, said, “Our outstanding Q1 performance, with revenue growth of 25.3%, the highest we have ever delivered, reflects the strength of our strategy, the resilience of our business and our relentless focus on customers. What makes this performance particularly meaningful is that we delivered record top-line momentum across every geography and core category, even amid continued global headwinds and price volatility, while protecting our underlying margins. We stayed focused on delivering superior service to our customers while taking decisive pricing actions to fully recover the cost impact, protecting our margins and continuing to invest behind our strategic priorities. The strength and breadth of this performance give us confidence in the momentum ahead, enabling us to raise our full-year revenue growth outlook to the high-teens while maintaining our commitment to 20% underlying EBITDA margins.”

Strategic & Operational Highlights

Geographic Diversification: All regions delivered double-digit revenue growth during the quarter. EAP grew 34.3%, the Americas 29.4%, Europe 20.2% and AMESA 17%. India recorded revenue growth of 19.9%.

Category: Beauty & Cosmetics and Oral Care both maintained strong growth trajectories of 23.6% and 23.9% respectively year-on-year. Personal Care & Beyond accounted for 54% of total portfolio and grew 25.1% year-on-year

Sustainability: Sustainable tube formats contributed 44% of total sales during the quarter, reflecting continued progress in customer adoption. EPL also achieved an EcoVadis Platinum rating, placing it among the top 1% of companies globally for ESG performance. EPL is the only packaging company from India to achieve this recognition.

Recognition: EPL was recognised among India’s Best Companies to Work for 2026, ranking 70th. EPL’s focus on innovation, sustainability and operational excellence was further recognised through several industry honours, including the ETMA Tube of the Year Award, FIPSA Awards for Responsible Packaging, and the IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award for Performance Excellence.

Strategic Corporate Merger: As part of its long-term vision to be a leader in consumer packaging in emerging markets, EPL announced a definitive agreement to merge with Indovida, creating a $1 billion revenue entity with a combined valuation of $2 billion, subject to necessary approvals. During the quarter, EPL received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and anti-trust approvals across eight countries. The merger remains on track for completion within the planned timeline and is expected to further strengthen the combined entity’s scale, capabilities and opportunities for long-term growth..

Outlook

EPL is entering an exciting new phase in its journey. Based on recent performance and the current environment, the Company is raising its revenue growth guidance to the high-teens for the next few quarters, while maintaining its underlying EBITDA margin at 20%. EPL remains focused on navigating the volatile environment, strengthening its market position, investing behind its strategic priorities and capturing the opportunities ahead. This momentum is expected to be further strengthened as and when the merger with Indovida receives the necessary approvals and the synergies are fully realised.