International Youth Day Namdev Finvest on Enabling India’s Next Generation of Entrepreneurs Through Responsible Finance

Chandigarh, Aug 12: India’s demographic dividend is one of its greatest strengths, with young entrepreneurs increasingly driving innovation, employment and economic growth across the country. From Tier II and Tier III cities to rural India, a new generation of first-time business owners is leveraging technology, digital infrastructure and local opportunities to build enterprises that are transforming communities. As this entrepreneurial ecosystem continues to expand, access to timely and responsible finance has become a critical enabler of sustainable growth.

At Namdev Finvest Limited, empowering aspiring entrepreneurs goes beyond providing credit. The company remains committed to supporting first-generation business owners by improving access to formal finance and building long-term financial resilience. With a unique blend of experience and youth energy at its core, Namdev Finvest continues to bridge the credit gap for underserved entrepreneurs across Tier II, Tier III, rural and semi-urban India. Through its technology-enabled lending platform and strong local presence, the company has become a trusted partner for young and first-time entrepreneurs seeking to build sustainable businesses.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Jitendra Tanwar, Founder and Managing Director, Namdev Finvest Limited, said:

“India’s youth are not just shaping the future of our economy, they are building it. Across the country, we are witnessing young entrepreneurs create businesses, generate employment and drive economic progress from communities that have traditionally had limited access to formal finance. My own journey is a testament to this power of youth energy and ambition. I started my entrepreneurial journey at just 17 years of age, driven by the hunger to succeed and relentless energy that only youth can bring. Through countless meetings, persistent hustling, and now two decades of rich experience, I have had the privilege of building Namdev Finvest into what it is today, an organization with 137+ branches across 10 states and over 1,750+ team members who share the same passion for enabling entrepreneurship.

What I have learned over these 20 years is that experience and youth energy are not opposites, they are powerful complements. At Namdev Finvest, 80% of our workforce is below 35 years of age, bringing fresh perspectives, technological acumen, and boundless enthusiasm. This combination of experience and youth dynamism is what makes our organization truly powerful. We are not just lending; we are investing in the aspirations of the next generation, just as I was supported in my own entrepreneurial journey.

At Namdev Finvest, we believe our responsibility extends beyond lending. It is about enabling aspirations by ensuring that deserving entrepreneurs have timely access to responsible credit, regardless of where they come from. Over 51% of our customers are young entrepreneurs below 35 years of age, to whom we have disbursed more than ₹1,460 crore for their dreams and ambitions. Every entrepreneur who receives the right financial support has the potential to create livelihoods, strengthen local economies and contribute to India’s long-term development. As we celebrate International Youth Day, we remain committed to building an inclusive financial ecosystem where ambition is never constrained by access to opportunity.”

India’s entrepreneurial landscape has evolved rapidly over the last decade. The widespread adoption of digital payments, UPI, e-commerce, social commerce and initiatives such as the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has significantly lowered barriers to starting a business. Today, entrepreneurship is no longer concentrated in metropolitan markets. Young entrepreneurs from smaller towns are creating enterprises, generating employment and contributing meaningfully to local economic development.

The MSME sector remains central to this transformation, contributing over 30% of India’s GDP while supporting millions of livelihoods. However, despite rising entrepreneurial aspirations, access to formal finance continues to be a challenge for many first-generation entrepreneurs. Limited credit history, lack of collateral and dependence on informal sources of borrowing often restrict their ability to invest, expand and build sustainable businesses.

Addressing these challenges requires financial institutions to move beyond conventional lending. Responsible finance today is about combining technology-enabled underwriting, faster loan approvals and simplified customer journeys with financial literacy and trusted local relationships. Together, these elements help create an ecosystem where young entrepreneurs can participate more confidently in the formal economy and unlock their long-term growth potential.

Across its network spanning 10 states, Namdev Finvest has adopted this approach by combining digital capabilities with deep local engagement to serve MSMEs and emerging entrepreneurs. By making formal credit more accessible, transparent and responsive to customer needs, the company continues to support livelihoods and foster entrepreneurship in underserved markets.

As India continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, enabling young entrepreneurs will remain essential to driving inclusive and sustainable growth. Expanding access to responsible finance, strengthening financial capability and fostering trusted relationships can help ensure that India’s next generation of entrepreneurs has the confidence and resources to turn aspiration into enterprise.