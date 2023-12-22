Erisha Agritech joins forces with South Korea’s Hyundai Agricultural Machinery for revolutionary harvesting solutions in India

New Delhi, 22st December 2023 – Erisha Agritech Private Limited, a leading agricultural technology company has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hyundai Agricultural Machinery, a pioneer in Korea’s R&D-driven agricultural machinery. This historic collaboration aims to introduce innovative harvesting solutions for key crops such as Onion, Potato, Ginger, Garlic, and Cabbage in India through a joint venture manufacturing initiative.

The MOU signing ceremony marked a pivotal moment in the agricultural sector as these two companies united to revolutionize the harvesting landscape in India. The strategic partnership combines Erisha Agritech’s expertise in agricultural technology and Hyundai Agricultural’s cutting-edge machinery to address the evolving needs of Indian farmers.

Announcing the partnership, Dr. Darshan Rana, Chairman, and Managing Director of Erisha Agritech Private Limited said, “This collaboration with Hyundai Agricultural Machinery is a significant stride in our mission to empower Indian farmers with innovative solutions. Together, we will reshape the landscape of agricultural machinery in India, ensuring sustainable and efficient practices.”

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

1. Innovative Harvesting Solutions: The joint venture will focus on the development and manufacturing of state-of-the-art harvesters specifically designed for Onion, Potato, Ginger, Garlic, and Cabbage crops. These innovative solutions aim to enhance efficiency, reduce labour costs, and improve overall yield for farmers across India.

2. Technology Integration: Erisha Agritech’s advanced agricultural technologies, coupled with Hyundai Agricultural’s engineering excellence, will be seamlessly integrated into the new line of harvesters. This synergy will result in precision farming solutions that optimize resource utilization and promote sustainable agriculture practices.

