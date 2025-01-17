Eveready Lighting illuminates the spiritual journey of devotees at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

17th January 2025: In an endeavor to illuminate the spiritual experience for millions of devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Eveready Lighting, the fastest-growing business category of Eveready Industries India Limited (EIIL), installed 13,000 cutting-edge LED lights, ensuring a vibrant, safe, and well-lit environment.

This monumental effort includes the deployment of 150W streetlights (Minimight II) and 250W floodlights (Performax PC), strategically placed across the expansive Kumbh grounds. This initiative not only highlights Eveready’s product capabilities but also reinforces its commitment to enhancing the safety, convenience, and overall experience of attendees.

Further strengthening its association with the Maha Kumbh Mela, Eveready Lighting has also implemented extensive branding initiatives throughout Prayagraj and the Kumbh Mela grounds by facilitating hoardings and pole branding in key areas, police booth branding, no parking boards and RWA society branding, and signage near changing rooms.

Speaking on the activation, Mohit Sharma, Senior Vice President & Business Unit Head – Lighting & Electricals, Eveready Industries, said, “The Maha Kumbh Mela is an unparalleled cultural phenomenon, drawing millions of people from all walks of life. At Eveready Lighting, we are honored to play a role in illuminating this grand spiritual journey. By ensuring a safe and well-lit environment, we aim to contribute to a truly transformative experience for all attendees and hope to integrate in meaningful ways to create lasting value.”

Recognizing the scale and significance of the Maha Kumbh Mela, Eveready Lighting’s efforts exemplify its deep-rooted mantra of making a difference. By seamlessly integrating advanced lighting solutions with the event’s cultural values, the brand reaffirms its dedication to empowering communities and fostering progress.

Furthermore, Eveready Lighting leveraged its social media platforms to create buzz around the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

As it lights the way for millions of pilgrims, Eveready continues to inspire a brighter and better India.