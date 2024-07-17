EVOK plans to set up 100 fast charging stations across the state

Kochi, 17 July 2024: Electric Vehicles Owners Kerala (EVOK), an association of electric vehicle owners in the state, is set to establish 100 fast charging stations across Kerala. Last year, EVOK successfully established 30 fast charging stations across the state. This initiative, in collaboration with chargeMOD, a leading energy tech startup from Kerala, aims to enhance the charging infrastructure for electric vehicle owners.

In the general meeting held at Ernakulam, Anchal Regimon as the president of the organization and P.S. Muthaiyan as the secretary, Viswanathan as Treasurer and Dr. as Rajasenan Nair as Patron were elected.

The meeting also resolved to provide a subsidy on charging rates to EVOK members and to address the issues faced by electric vehicle owners promptly.

EVOK, an association of electric vehicle owners in Kerala plays a crucial role in providing guidelines and recommendations for implementing awareness campaigns and problem-free practices in promoting the use of electric vehicles. The organization’s primary objective is to encourage the adoption of alternative energy sources across the country and support various initiatives undertaken by different agencies to facilitate this transition.