Hospitality Education Enters a New Era: International Institute of Hotel Management Graduates Secure Global Placements with High Starting Packages

Bengaluru, Apr 15: India Hospitality education in India is undergoing a decisive transformation, with graduates from the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) emerging as highly sought-after professionals across global markets. With starting salary packages reaching up to ₹31 lakh per annum, IIHM graduates are not only securing international placements but are also stepping into leadership, entrepreneurial and cross-industry roles.

Recent placement highlights reflect this growing global demand:

Jay Bansal secured a package of ₹32 LPA at Banff Resort, Canada

Nischal Agir received ₹27 LPA at Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, England

Rohin Lalani joined Restaurant Bartholdi, France with a package of ₹26 LPA

Mandar Patil secured ₹24 LPA at Le Logis du Péré, France

These outcomes underline a larger shift highlighting hospitality is no longer limited to traditional roles but is emerging as a high-growth, global career pathway.

This shift reflects a deeper evolution in how hospitality talent is being shaped. IIHM’s education model is designed to be industry-relevant and ahead of its time, integrating artificial intelligence and technology across both operational and management disciplines. Rather than treating AI as an add-on, it is embedded into the core curriculum, ensuring students are equipped to navigate and lead in a rapidly transforming global hospitality ecosystem.

Speaking on the larger vision, Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman of IIHM, has consistently emphasized the institution’s mission to redefine hospitality education, said, “We are not just creating hotel professionals. We are shaping AI-powered global leaders who represent their culture on the world stage.”

As a result, IIHM graduates are no longer confined to traditional hotel operations. They are increasingly visible in boardrooms of multinational organizations, leadership roles, entrepreneurial ventures and diverse sectors including international banking, IT and facility management, demonstrating the expanding scope of hospitality careers.

Ms. Sanchari Chowdhury, Director, IIHM Bangalore, said, “Our curriculum is designed to go beyond conventional hospitality training. By integrating AI and technology into every aspect of learning, we are preparing students not just for operational roles, but for leadership positions across industries. Today, our graduates are equally comfortable in boardrooms, global corporations, and entrepreneurial ecosystems.”

A key differentiator is IIHM’s globally aligned, research-driven curriculum, which ensures that students are both academically strong and operationally proficient. This dual approach has led to widespread international acceptance of IIHM graduates, making them highly preferred by employers worldwide.

The institute further strengthens this edge through immersive global exposure opportunities, where students gain first-hand business insights from international markets. Initiatives such as global study tours and international platforms like the Young Chef Olympiad provide students with real-world learning experiences, helping them understand hospitality at a global scale.

This global exposure, combined with a strong alumni network of industry leaders across the world, enables IIHM students to build not just careers but future-ready professional identities.

Recognized as the Best Hospitality Education Brand, IIHM continues to lead this transformation by focusing on four core pillars such as AI integration, global exposure, high career outcomes and cultural intelligence.

As the demand for future-ready talent grows, IIHM stands at the forefront producing graduates who are not only employable, but globally relevant, technologically empowered and culturally rooted.