Explore High-Growth Cybersecurity Careers at a Free Online Seminar

Bengaluru, January 09th, 2025: The IT services sector is facing headwinds with widespread layoffs and salary cuts. For students and professionals seeking stability and lucrative career options, Cybersecurity presents a compelling alternative. This booming sector offers a diverse range of exciting and well-paying tech jobs, with opportunities for rapid career growth.
- A shortage of 8,50,00,000 Cybersecurity professionals by 2030 (Source: WEF)
- 20-30% higher salaries and faster promotions over IT services professionals
- Computer Science degree and deep coding skills not needed
SecurEyes, a leading cybersecurity company, is hosting a free online seminar to guide you through the exciting world of cybersecurity. This session will dispel common myths, such as the need for a Computer Science degree or deep coding expertise. You’ll gain a clear understanding of the various roles available, the skills required, and a roadmap to kick start your successful cybersecurity journey.
Kick start Your Cyber Security Career
Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM IST
Registration:
- Understand the current cybersecurity landscape and its evolving threats.
- Explore the diverse range of cybersecurity roles, from ethical hacking to threat intelligence.
- Learn about the skills and certifications required to succeed in cybersecurity.
- Discover how to build a strong cybersecurity career, even without a traditional computer science background.
- Gain insights into the lucrative salaries and attractive benefits offered by cybersecurity professionals.
Join the seminar and unlock the potential of a rewarding career in cybersecurity.
Seats are limited. Register now!