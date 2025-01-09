Explore High-Growth Cybersecurity Careers at a Free Online Seminar

Bengaluru, January 09th, 2025:  The IT services sector is facing headwinds with widespread layoffs and salary cuts. For students and professionals seeking stability and lucrative career options, Cybersecurity presents a compelling alternative. This booming sector offers a diverse range of exciting and well-paying tech jobs, with opportunities for rapid career growth.

  •  A shortage of 8,50,00,000 Cybersecurity professionals by 2030 (Source: WEF)
  • 20-30% higher salaries and faster promotions over IT services professionals
  •  Computer Science degree and deep coding skills not needed

SecurEyes, a leading cybersecurity company, is hosting a free online seminar to guide you through the exciting world of cybersecurity. This session will dispel common myths, such as the need for a Computer Science degree or deep coding expertise. You’ll gain a clear understanding of the various roles available, the skills required, and a roadmap to kick start your successful cybersecurity journey.

Kick start Your Cyber Security Career

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM IST

Registration:

  • Understand the current cybersecurity landscape and its evolving threats.
  • Explore the diverse range of cybersecurity roles, from ethical hacking to threat intelligence.
  • Learn about the skills and certifications required to succeed in cybersecurity.
  • Discover how to build a strong cybersecurity career, even without a traditional computer science background.
  • Gain insights into the lucrative salaries and attractive benefits offered by cybersecurity professionals.

Join the seminar and unlock the potential of a rewarding career in cybersecurity.

Seats are limited. Register now!