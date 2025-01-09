Explore High-Growth Cybersecurity Careers at a Free Online Seminar

Bengaluru, January 09th, 2025: The IT services sector is facing headwinds with widespread layoffs and salary cuts. For students and professionals seeking stability and lucrative career options, Cybersecurity presents a compelling alternative. This booming sector offers a diverse range of exciting and well-paying tech jobs, with opportunities for rapid career growth.

A shortage of 8,50,00,000 Cybersecurity professionals by 2030 (Source: WEF)

20-30% higher salaries and faster promotions over IT services professionals

Computer Science degree and deep coding skills not needed

SecurEyes, a leading cybersecurity company, is hosting a free online seminar to guide you through the exciting world of cybersecurity. This session will dispel common myths, such as the need for a Computer Science degree or deep coding expertise. You’ll gain a clear understanding of the various roles available, the skills required, and a roadmap to kick start your successful cybersecurity journey.

Kick start Your Cyber Security Career

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM IST

Registration:

Understand the current cybersecurity landscape and its evolving threats.

Explore the diverse range of cybersecurity roles, from ethical hacking to threat intelligence.

Learn about the skills and certifications required to succeed in cybersecurity.

Discover how to build a strong cybersecurity career, even without a traditional computer science background.

Gain insights into the lucrative salaries and attractive benefits offered by cybersecurity professionals.

Join the seminar and unlock the potential of a rewarding career in cybersecurity.

Seats are limited. Register now!