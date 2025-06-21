Fixderma Launches New Logo and WeFixYourSkin Campaign for Acne Awareness Month

Delhi, June 21, 2025 — In a strong commitment to skin health and concern-led care, Fixderma, India’s leading dermat-backed skincare brand, has unveiled a refreshed logo for the month of June, symbolizing its focus on Acne Awareness Month. The move reinforces the brand’s mission to normalize conversations around acne, a common yet often stigmatized skin concern, and encourages people to seek science-backed solutions.

As part of the awareness initiative, Fixderma has onboarded a collective of influencers and skincare content creators to amplify education around acne causes, treatments, and the emotional impact it can have. At the heart of campaign is Fixderma’s Salyzap range, a dermatologically formulated line designed to effectively treat and control acne at its root. Powered by Salicylic Acid, Niacinamide, and other potent acne-fighting ingredients, the range targets excess oil, clogged pores, and inflammation without disrupting the skin barrier. Each product is tailored to address different stages of acne, from prevention to active flare-ups and post-acne marks.

Commenting on the campaign, Shaily Mehrotra, co-founder and CEO, said, “Acne is not just skin-deep — it affects confidence and quality of life. Through our Acne Awareness campaign and our trusted Salyzap range, we want to empower people with knowledge, empathy, and effective skincare. Our logo change this June is a visual reminder of our commitment: we don’t just sell skincare — #WeFixYourSkin.” “Today’s consumers are seeking authenticity, empathy, and efficacy — especially when it comes to skin concerns like acne. With the #WeFixYourSkin campaign and our refreshed logo, we’re not only raising awareness but also building a community that feels seen and supported. From real stories to real solutions like our Salyzap range, this campaign is about helping people feel confident in their skin journey.” said, Preetam Jena, Head of Marketing, Fixderma.

The #WeFixYourSkin campaign aims to reach millions via digital storytelling, real user experiences, and expert-backed advice — all rooted in Fixderma’s philosophy of concern-based skincare that blends science with care.

With the rise in acne-related concerns across age groups — from teens to adults — Fixderma’s initiative arrives at a time when skin health is being prioritized over cosmetic perfection. The brand continues to work closely with dermatologists and skincare professionals to offer products that treat the root of the problem, not just the symptoms.